Signing
Buy Now

Cambridge senior Faith Harvley signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at USC-Salkehatchie. Top row is Noah Harvley. Bottom row, from left, are Rusty Harvley, Faith Harvley and Deeya Harvley.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Faith Harvley has done it all at Cambridge.

She’s an outstanding basketball player, helping lead the Cougars to a state championship in the winter. She’s an elite goalkeeper, amounting to more than 100 saves this past season.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.