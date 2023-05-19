She’s an outstanding basketball player, helping lead the Cougars to a state championship in the winter. She’s an elite goalkeeper, amounting to more than 100 saves this past season.
But among all the sports she plays, volleyball is her favorite — and on Thursday, she extended her playing career.
Harvley signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at USC-Salkehatchie, a junior college in Allendale.
She’s a little excited and nervous about the next step, but she knows Salkehatchie is the spot for her.
“I think a lot of it had to do with the coach (Dani Aquino) because if you know Coach Chelsie (Calvert) or Coach Sam (Shelley) that’s coached me, she was like a coach mixed with both of them,” Harvley said.
“I did get to meet some of the team, but I’m sure it was everybody, but I still got to meet them, and they were like all really nice, we were literally making jokes and everything.”
Harvley joins the Salkehatchie Indians after missing the majority of her senior season at Cambridge because of injury. However, after she eventually found her back to the court, Harvley helped the Cougars reach their state championship game last fall.
She finished with 95 kills in 38 sets and was second on the team with 32 total blocks.
From reaching that game all the way back to first playing for Shelley in the sixth grade, Harvley has grown a great deal.
“To watch her transform from where I saw her as a sixth grader to her now, becoming a collegiate athlete, that speaks volumes in itself,” Shelley said. “I’m very proud of her and the steps she’s made and the drive that she’s found.”
And to see her continue to live out her dream signing to play college volleyball — even if it was over Facetime — gave the Cambridge coach chills.
“Things happen sometimes in life, and I get chill bumps and that’s the feeling, it’s probably one of the best feelings to see her be successful in that aspect, to be able to move and take her volleyball journey even further,” Shelley said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.