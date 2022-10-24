DUE WEST — Cambridge Academy volleyball had already made history by just reaching the state championship for the first time in school history but it wanted more. It wanted its first ever title.
To do so would mean defeating Laurens Academy, the lone SCISA 1A school to beat the Cougars all season, as the Crusaders had won all three previous matchups this season.
The Cougars came out swinging, dominating the first set, but they struggled to continue their onslaught for the rest of the match, losing the final three and the state championship in four sets, 25-15, 25-20,27-25 and 25-21.
"When we first came in, regardless of the outcome, this was a huge thing for them. Cambridge has never to the state championship in volleyball ever," Cambridge Academy coach Samantha Shelley said. "I told them regardless of the outcome, they've made history tonight. That's something to be proud of.
"We welcomed two girls that didn't live in this area, one came from Pennsylvania (Bryn Dellinger) and one came from Clinton (Morgan Benson), and they made them a part of the team. They meshed well and did great."
Outside of a couple of serving errors early, the Cougars dominated the first set, taking a 10-6 lead that only grew throughout the set. Cambridge's first set win was a biproduct of the Cougars being aggressive at the net, as they consistently peppered the excellent Laurens defense for kills, led by Dellinger and senior Faith Harvley.
While the intensity never left the the raucous environment at Belk Arena, Cambridge never truly recaptured its aggressive play at the net in the final three sets.
"We had energy, we had momentum and we had excitement in that first set," Shelley said. "We came out rocking and we were swinging. We were swinging, swinging, swinging. Those second, third and fourth sets, we slowed down on swinging and started tipping the ball where they were in defense. We told them that you can't stop swinging on this team. ... I think that was the momentum changer in that second set."
Along with the change in attack, the biggest problem Cambridge faced was itself, as the Cougars struggled to communicate throughout the final three sets, failing to call off teammates for balls several instances while other times the ball would land between three or four Cougars at a time.
In the second set, Cambridge fought back from an early deficit to take a 9-7 lead, but that was short lived once Laurens started to play its smothering defense, as the Crusaders rattled off three points to take a lead that it never gave up.
The third set was the heartbreaker, as the Cougars trailed early but stormed back to take a 24-22 lead in the set, forcing Laurens to take a timeout. The timeout killed the Cougars momentum, as Laurens scored five of the next six points to win the set.
In the fourth and final set, the Cougars dug themselves an early hole, and despite a late rally, they couldn't climb out, losing by four in the final set.
Dellinger finished with a team-high 26 kills, while Harvley added 11 in her final match for Cambridge. Junior Jillian Mapes finished with 27 assists.
