DUE WEST — Cambridge Academy volleyball had already made history by just reaching the state championship for the first time in school history but it wanted more. It wanted its first ever title.

To do so would mean defeating Laurens Academy, the lone SCISA 1A school to beat the Cougars all season, as the Crusaders had won all three previous matchups this season. 

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags