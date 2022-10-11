From the moment the referee blew his whistle to signal the first serve of the match, Cambridge Academy's gym was rocking.
Why shouldn't it be? The Cougars were taking on Laurens Academy in what some think is a preview of the upcoming South Carolina Independent School Association 1A state championship. First place in the region was also on the line Tuesday.
With all the hype and tension built up around it, the game didn't disappoint, as Laurens Academy defeated Cambridge in five sets, holding off the Cougars chance for a comeback win.
"I've been at Cambridge for seven years, and this was the first time the gym has ever been like this," Cambridge Academy coach Samantha Shelley said. "The student section is amazing. Had a lot of parents and lot of fans come in. Laurens brought their football team. I like that. I played at Ninety Six and we always had a packed gym. To me, that helps drive. I think that really helped the girls and their momentum tonight."
After a flat start for the first set and a half, Cambridge woke up late in the second set. The Cougars were trailing 22-12 when Addison Leopard began serving.
The freshman rattled off five good serves, placing the ball around the Laurens defense, making it hard for Crusaders to return it with a kill attempt. Alongside Leopard's serving, Cambridge focused its offense through Bryn Dellinger, who started sniping the back line of the Laurens' defense, allowing Cambridge to climb out of its 10-point deficit, eventually fighting to a one-point deficit.
Though the Cougars lost the set, they claimed the momentum heading into the third set, which the Cougars dominated, winning 25-15. The set loss ended a five-set losing streak to Laurens and snapped Laurens' set winning streak. Before Tuesday, the last time Laurens lost a set was Sept. 15.
"I told the girls you have to fight and you have to want it," Shelley said. "I told them 'You have to have your actions meet your words. We're having too many unforced errors, hitting balls in the net, out of bounds and just not playing smart.' ... I'm very proud of them for coming back. They were down in two different sets and still came back. It's tough."
The fourth set started just like the second, with Cambridge digging an early hole. This time around, the Cougars dug a six-point hole, which they climbed out of with a seven-point rally. For the next 23 points of the set, the teams basically flipped points every other possession. One team would go up one then lose two straight points. That was until the match was tied at 27.
Once again playing through Dellinger, Cambridge rallied to score the final two points of the set, sending the match into the fifth and final set.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they just ran out of steam in the final set, losing 15-10.
Despite the loss, Dellinger went off for Cambridge, finishing with 30 kills in the loss. Alongside her was senior Faith Harvley who finished with 10 kills.
"Bryn and Faith are a very dominant front row, whether that be blocking or hitting," Shelley said. "Faith went up with two overpasses and hit them over the 10-foot line. That's what we've been missing. ... (Bryn) energy, her joy and her excitement were some of the things we were missing. We also needed a little bit more power on the front row.
"Now that Faith is back, we can run three hitters at all times. That's huge, having them together blocking and being a force at the front row."
