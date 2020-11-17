Cambridge girls defeat Newberry
Cambridge Academy’s middle school girls basketball team won its first game of the season Tuesday with a 16-4 victory over Newberry Academy.
Zaylee Landmesser and Addison Leopard each scored 6 points. Izzy Southerland and Kyley Bledsoe both scored 2 points.
The Cougars improved to 1-1 on the season.
Cambridge boys fall to Newberry
Cambridge Academy’s middle school boys basketball team suffered a 35-29 loss to Newberry Academy on Tuesday.
Panos Migdalis led all scorers with 11 points. Maddox Lee added 9 points. The Cougars fell to 1-1 on the season.
4 NFL teams add to COVID-19 listThe New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders put players on the NFL’s COVID-19 list Tuesday, while Washington had its first instance of someone in the organization testing positive for the coronavirus since the season began.
The NFL said there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing from Nov. 8-14.
That brings the league’s total to 95 players and 175 other personnel since Aug. 1, not counting new cases this week.