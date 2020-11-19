CA middle school boys defeat GCS
The Cambridge Academy middle school boys basketball team defeated Greenwood Christian 50-34 Thursday.
Panos Migdalis scored 23 points in the win. Landen Vahjen added 16 points.
GCS middle school girls defeat Cambridge
Greenwood Christian’s middle school girls basketball team defeated Cambridge Academy Thursday.
Izzy Southerland led Cambridge with five points. Zaylee Landmesser had three points. Riley Brandt scored two points and Addison Leopard scored one point.
NASCAR’s Truck Series returns to The Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — NASCAR’S Truck Series will return to Watkins Glen International next summer for the first time in just over two decades.
The sanctioning body’s schedule announced Thursday that the race will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, and will be part of a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series. The weekend will be capped by the Cup Series race on Sunday.
It’s the first time that all three of NASCAR’s national series will compete on a single weekend at The Glen, located in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York.
PC women’s opener canceled
CLINTON — The women’s basketball game between Presbyterian College and Kennesaw State has been canceled, the two schools announced Thursday. The two teams had been set to begin the 2020-21 season against one another on Wednesday in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The cancellation comes after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Kennesaw State program, which has caused the Owls to pause all team activities. A makeup date has not been announced.
The Blue Hose are now slated to open their season on Nov. 27 at Clemson. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m.
Maryland-Michigan St. canceled after outbreak
The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley.
It’s the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus. Maryland (2-1) has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7.
Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is isolating at home.
Warriors’ Thompson tears Achilles
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season, the team said Thursday.
The team said in a tweet that an MRI performed in Los Angeles had confirmed the injury.
Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. General manager Bob Myers had said athletic trainers would head to Southern California to accompany Thompson as he got his test.
MLB minimum salary rises to $570K
NEW YORK — The major league minimum salary will rise to $570,500 next season, a hike of $7,000.
Under Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ association, the minimum was $535,000 in 2017, $545,000 in 2018 and $555,000 in 2019.
In the final two seasons of the five-year deal, the increase is calculated as the rise from October to October in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.
Nationals moving Triple-A affiliate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Washington Nationals are moving their Triple-A affiliate back to upstate New York after two years on the West Coast.
The Nationals announced Thursday that they will relocate from Fresno, California, to Rochester of the International League. The change ends the Rochester Red Wings’ 18-year affiliation with the Minnesota Twins.
Jaguars place Henderson on IR
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie cornerback CJ Henderson on injured reserve Thursday with a groin injury, creating a huge hole in their secondary days before hosting unbeaten Pittsburgh.
The Jaguars (1-8), who have lost eight in a row, could get nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden back against the Steelers (9-0).
Seahawks’ stadium gets new name
SEATTLE — The home stadium for the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders has been renamed Lumen Field.
The Seahawks made the announcement Thursday ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals.