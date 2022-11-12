Bryn Dellinger entered the school year with a lot of uncertainty.
She had just moved to South Carolina from Pennsylvania, was attending a new school and joined a new volleyball team at Cambridge Academy.
As the new girl on campus, Dellinger made an immediate impact.
The junior recorded a Lakelands-high 339 kills, 62 aces, 107 digs and 12 blocks on the way to leading the Cougars to a SCISA Class 1A state title appearance. For her outstanding play, Dellinger has been recognized as the Index-Journal’s Volleyball Player of the Year.
“It was a really great season,” Dellinger said. “I just moved here from Pennsylvania, so it’s definitely been a hard transition, but the team welcomed me with loving arms and just took me right in as if they’ve known me forever.”
And with a personality like Dellinger’s, it was easy for her to mold together with the rest of her teammates so quickly. As the season went on, she brought great energy, excitement and joy everytime she suited up for Cambridge.
It was something Cambridge coach Samantha Shelley noticed right away when she looked at film of Dellinger before she arrived in Greenwood.
“She shows her excitement, her care, her love in anything and everything that she does,” Shelley said. “She leads the girls on and off the court. She’s a vocal leader, but she’s a spiritual leader, which is something we really needed here.
“She’s enthusiastic. She brings joy to the girls, and I think that’s a huge aspect of the team and they’re being uplifted and a family because they all just click.”
The chemistry was there — and the proof is in the pudding.
The Cougars finished the season with a record of 24-7, sweeping five opponents at the SCISA state tournament before losing the state championship against Laurens Academy last month. Not only that, Cambridge did it with a young team made up of eight juniors.
Beyond volleyball, Dellinger is also very invested in her faith. During her move to South Carolina, Dellinger and her family trusted that God called them to Greenwood for a reason, not knowing what for, but they would know in time.
And leading her to Cambridge was a part of his plan.
“I think he showed up pretty clear this season,” Dellinger said. “Just bringing me here and friendships and relationships that are going to last a lifetime.”
Luckily for the Cougars, Dellinger and other key players such as Jillian Mapes and Lily Rudd will return for their senior seasons next year. And Dellinger has a lofty goal for 2023.
“My goal would be to win a state championship senior year,” Dellinger said. “We never made it this far in Cambridge history to the state championship, so we already made history this year, so I’m hoping to make history next year by winning that title.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
