It's not often that a loss serves as the epitome of an entire season, but for the Cambridge Academy girls soccer team, a defeat in penalty kicks served as an all too familiar way to end the season.
On Monday, the Cougars watched an early lead become a war of attrition as Cambridge and Patrick Battled for all 80 minutes of regulation and four sessions of extra time. In the end, the Patriots won the game in penalty kicks, 3-2 to advance to the SCISA 1A state championship.
"It was kind of normal for us to be in overtime and PKs. We've been there I think five times this season," Cambridge coach Robert Rooney said. "We came into today with 15 games played. We had given up 23 goals but had only scored 23 goals. We have done a pretty good job defending, but we just had a hard time finishing."
With the Cougars' inconsistent offense, the onus for Cambridge was to score first and play stingy defense.
Jillian Mapes accomplished part one of the plan, lifting a free-kick over the outstretched gloves of the Patriot goalkeeper from just outside the 18-yard box.
The tally gave the Cougars an immediate boost, creating multiple chances that would have doubled their lead if they converted. Moments later, the inability to capitalize backfired, as the Patriots scored on a free-kick inside the 18-yard box to tie the game before halftime.
"We were hoping to be able to hold onto a one-goal lead and maybe get another one, but they got one on the direct kick right at the end of the half," Rooney said. " … Now we were back to trying to score one to win and we had chances. If we put one more in, we probably would have changed the way we set up and been even more defensive."
After more than 70 minutes of scoreless action, the match came down to penalty kicks where the Patriots converted twice from 12 yards away. For the Cougars, Mapes was the only player to score, converting on her penalty in the third round.
"It's a tough way to end when you're that close to playing for a state championship again," Rooney said. "That was tough and disappointing that but Patrick Henry made the long trip up here and got the win. They played well and congratulations to them."
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.