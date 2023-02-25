SUMTER — With over four minutes left, the Cougars led by 12, but the Crusaders raged back.
Laurens Academy went on a 6-0 run within a minute and change to cut the deficit to six. It’s been a theme this season for Cambridge to get complacent late, but Saturday morning was different.
Nothing was going to stop the Cougars from claiming the South Carolina Independent School Association Class 1A state title.
Not a broken-down bus on the way to Sumter.
Not a trend that’s haunted Cambridge.
And not a 0-3 record against the Crusaders this season.
The Cougars persevered, snagging key rebounds late to claim its first girls basketball state title since 1976 over Laurens Academy 41-34. Cambridge closes its season out at 15-8.
How does that happen?
“By all of the girls working together as a team and never giving up, that’s it,” Cambridge coach Amanda Deason said. “These girls worked so hard together these last few weeks towards the end of the season.
“We had little hiccups in the middle of the season, but after that, they were like ‘We want to win, we want to be state champions.’”
Following Laurens Academy’s 6-0 run, Deason called timeout with 3:02 left. The head coach’s message wasn’t complicated. There was no elaborate scheme Deason laid out in that huddle.
The message was simple: “Give me your 110%.”
And Cambridge gave it. The Cougars didn’t hit another field goal the rest of the way, but free throws from Faith Harvley, Alex Cockrell and Izzy Southerland were Cambridge’s saving grace on offense.
Defensively, the duo of Indya Southerland and Harvley rebounded promptly on free throw attempts on both sides of the court. Not only was Harvley a key rebounder late, but in the rest of the game as well, giving the Cougars second chances and limiting the Crusaders’.
The senior, along with Indya Southerland, led Cambridge in scoring with 10 points each.
“Sometimes my shots are off, but I guess I just felt really confident and really excited for this game,” Harvley said. “Once we started getting up and started to just get the ball around, it was just open shots.”
After Laurens Academy led through the first eight minutes, that’s when the Cougars started getting up. About midway through the second quarter, Cambridge went on a 7-0 run over 1:23, finding those open looks and capitalizing on them.
The run ultimately turned into an 11-2 skid before the Crusaders responded to cut the gap to five points before the break.
“We changed the offense from the first quarter,” Deason said. “When we changed the offense, we got open shots in the corners and when that wasn’t open, we got it to Faith (Harvley) down low, posting up.”
Along with Harvley’s heroics throughout the game, the Cougars a number of other players scored. Izzy Southerland and Jillian Mapes finished with nine points each, putting down baskets up close and sinking free throws.
Alex Cockrell also got in the offensive action with three points.
A true team effort came at the right time for Cambridge in Sumter to grab its third state girls basketball title in school history — and through the rest of the week.
The Cougars were the lower seed in each of their three playoff matches but pulled off upsets against King Academy and Curtis Baptist.
“Working as a team, being a family, we said it in the locker room, we spend more time with these girls (than) we do our families sometimes, I said ‘Y’all are my family,’” Deason said. “Play as a family, play together, win together and that’s what happens.”