Cambridge Academy is small, but based on the school’s trophy case, you wouldn’t guess it has a limited pool of athletes.
The Cougars have won a pair of boys golf state titles in recent years, a girls soccer championship in 2018 and a girls basketball title this past winter.
It was the school’s first girls basketball championship since 1976, and it took a lot of help from some key players.
Faith Harvley, Indya Southerland, Jillian Mapes and Emily Mapes all pitched in for the championship-winning squad.
And for the Cambridge volleyball team.
Oh yeah, and the Cougars’ girls soccer team, too.
Not only do they do it all, but they are talented at each of those three sports.
How does that happen?
It starts with the bond.
“Since middle school and high school, we’ve all played together,” Harvley said. “It’s fun having someone on your team you really know that you’ve been close with throughout the years because it kind of creates a bond. You play better when you’re close with the team.”
The four Cougars are almost finished playing this season. First, the girls begin their school year with volleyball, often making it deep into playoffs, including this past fall when the Cougars made a state title appearance.
Then it became basketball, and after cutting down the nets in Sumter, it was girls soccer season just a few days later.
Schedules can obviously be hectic for the four, including others who also play all three sports such as Izzy Southerland.
The three-sport student-athletes have to balance playing all year with their grades and other extracurricular activities. Is it tough? Of course, but the Cougars get it done.
“It’s a lot sometimes. Going all the time, you get pretty tired and then doing stuff outside of school, too, but I definitely think it’s really fun to be able to do the different sports here,” Mapes said.
And with a small school like Cambridge, the school’s teams need players such as Mapes to step up.
“We understand how important they are to us because we’re a small school and with our numbers, we have to have them play almost everything so we can field the teams,” said Robert Rooney, Cambridge athletic director and girls soccer coach.
While showing up and playing can be done by anyone, the four Cambridge stars do a lot more. They obviously make plays, evidenced by their accomplishments on the court and field, but they also work together well.
How? Again, the bond.
“They all work together. They all mesh well,” Cambridge volleyball coach Samantha Shelley said. (Last volleyball season,) it wasn’t about one person, it was about the team and they made it very known that it’s a ‘We’ not a ‘Me,’ and that’s huge and that’s for each of them.”
And they’re really coachable, too.
“From seventh grade to now, yes, they probably weren’t listening as well back then but now, I mean, like I said, coachable,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Amanda Deason said. “I can’t really say anything else because they just listen really well and take what I tell them to heart.”
Now as the four enter postseason play for girls soccer, they have the same thing on their minds as they did for volleyball and basketball — a state championship.
Cambridge stands at 9-5 on the season, playing a bulk of its games against public schools and playing in a SCISA Class 3A region.
What is it going to take to bring home yet another state title?
“Teamwork,” Indya Southerland said. “Working together is going to be big and also getting excited for each other when other people do things, being happy for them.”