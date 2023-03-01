On the way to Sumter, Jennifer Mapes got a phone call.
She picked up the phone and on the other end was Robert Rooney.
Nothing unusual, Rooney is Cambridge’s athletic director and Mapes’ daughter Jillian’s assistant basketball coach for the Cougars’ girls team. Considering it was gameday, it could’ve been a routine, normal, nothing out-of-the-ordinary call.
But on the morning of the South Carolina Independent School Association Class 1A state title game, it wasn’t.
“‘The bus just broke down,’” Jennifer said Rooney told her. “He said ‘where are you and how far are you? Can you come pick up some girls?’”
“Old Betsy,” the bus the Cougars were riding to Saturday’s state championship game against Laurens Academy, broke down outside Greenwood just hours before tipoff. While trying to get gas, Old Betsy started making funky noises and started cutting off.
Bus driver Chris Worrock turned off the bus and turned it back on. The bus ran.
Problem solved, right?
“At that point, we were like ‘we’re not gonna risk it,’” Cambridge coach Amanda Deason said.
Luckily, Rooney had a game plan. No, it wasn’t a full court press, but just like the defensive scheme, it required all hands on deck.
Before the Cougars made their trip to Sumter, Rooney laid out a route for parents to follow in case Old Betsy broke down.
Jennifer Mapes and a coalition of other parents followed that route to a tee, were called and swarmed to the gas station to get Cambridge to its championship game.
“We were hustling to make sure it was more about just trying to get them there in time so they felt comfortable about having enough time to get up and acclimated to the arena because it is different,” Jennifer said.
Another concern? Building up team chemistry before that game.
“Usually riding on the bus, you jam your music or just kinda talk and hang out and we didn’t get to do that,” Cambridge senior Faith Harvley said. “I feel like we were kinda worried because we didn’t get to kinda bond before the game.
“I just think bonding before the game makes it easier to play, but we still played pretty good.”
Those worries were quickly put to rest by the time the game started. Just like their parents, the Cougars put together a true team effort in their championship win.
Harvley and Indya Southerland scored 10 points a piece and Jillian Mapes and Izzy Southerland scoring nine each.
Once Cambridge lifted the trophy and cut down the nets, it was about getting back to Greenwood.
The Cougars had an idea.
“We were like ‘Alright, meet where the bus broke down at,’” Deason said. “We met at the gas station and then we got a police escort. … we were running red lights, we were just having a good time.”
This time around, Old Betsy got the team to its destination — Cambridge Academy. To have a bus break down, win a championship and have a police escort is eventful to say the least, but for the Cougars, it was just another obstacle they had to overcome.
The Cougars were underdogs in each of the playoff games and were 0-3 against Laurens Academy prior to the title win. Cambridge also had another bus breakdown in the parking lot of its first-round game against King Academy earlier that week.
Guess what? The Cougars won that one, too.
“We said when this bus broke down, ‘hey, it’s probably good luck since our bus broke down Monday and we won against King,’” Deason said. “I don’t know, maybe it’s just good luck our buses break down.”