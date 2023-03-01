Bus/Team
Buy Now

The Cambridge girls basketball team made it back to its school Saturday night with “Old Betsy,” the bus that broke down on the way to Sumter.

 SUBMITTED

On the way to Sumter, Jennifer Mapes got a phone call.

She picked up the phone and on the other end was Robert Rooney.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.