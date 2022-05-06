The Cambridge boys golf team collected a bevy of trophies en route to its second-consecutive SCISA 1A boys golf state title. Front row, from left, are Preston Turner, Maddox Lee, Adam Knox and Hunter Devriendt. Back row are Seth Massey, Spence Hagood, Josh Brown and Andrew Wiley. Not shown is Matthew Strutko.
The Cambridge boys golf team added two more trophies to its collection as the Cougars won their second-consecutive state championship last week. In July, Cambridge will play at Pinehurst Resort to compete at the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational.
The SCISA boys golf season may be finished for 2022, but the Cambridge boys golf team has one more tournament to play.
After capturing their second-consecutive 1A state championship, the Cougars were invited to compete at the 2022 Boys High School Golf National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort. It will be Cambridge’s second consecutive appearance in the tournament, after finishing an undefeated 2021 campaign.
“It’s great that we got invited back,” Cambridge team captain Spence Hagood said. “ … It’s sick playing where all the pros played and playing at the same (holes) they have. Hopefully, we can do a little bit better than we did last year.”
The tournament features the best public and private high school teams from nearly all 50 states. Junior Seth Massey, who went to the invitational last season, said he played with players ranging from Montana to Guam.
“We’re just blessed to be able to go there, especially two years in a row,” Massey said. “It was probably one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in my life. It was the nicest golf course I’ve played on and there are so many things to do. They have (one of the) world’s biggest putting green, and they have a whole par-3 course beside it. It’s just a great experience to be there.”
Last year, the Cougars finished 37th as a team with Hagood recording the best individual score of 231. His three-round combined score placed him in a tie for 45th out of more than 300 golfers.
Although Cambridge is looking for a better showing at this year’s invitational, it also serves as another accolade to add to an overflowing trophy cabinet.
“It’s like being rewarded for something you love to do,” Preston Turner said. “It’s really awesome because all of us are out there playing. … It’s really great we just do what we love doing and got a lot of trophies and awards for doing it.”
