The Cambridge boys golf team finished second at the SCISA Class 1A state championship earlier this week. From left are Jay Powell, Andrew Wiley, Hunter DeVriendt, Seth Massey, Maddox Lee and Spence Hagood. Not shown is Preston Turner.

 SUBMITTED

Coming off back-to-back state championships, the Cambridge boys golf team had high expectations.

Winning a state title is tough. Back-to-back titles? Even tougher.

