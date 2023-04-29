Coming off back-to-back state championships, the Cambridge boys golf team had high expectations.
Winning a state title is tough. Back-to-back titles? Even tougher.
Coming off back-to-back state championships, the Cambridge boys golf team had high expectations.
Winning a state title is tough. Back-to-back titles? Even tougher.
Three-straight state championships? A feat rarely seen.
The Cougars were close to notching the uncommon accomplishment, finishing runner-up at the South Carolina Independent School Association Class 1A state championship. The two-day event was Monday and Tuesday at Hackler Course in Conway.
“I know they’re disappointed with the state, but at the end of the day, they had a great season, they’re all talented golf players, they just couldn’t all come together at one time,” Cambridge coach Jonathan Wiley said.
“It’s an individual sport but when it comes to team matches, everybody’s got to be clicking at the same time.”
Cambridge finished with a team score of 648, 32 strokes behind champion Heritage Academy. The Cougars bested Lowcountry Prep, Charleston Collegiate and Curtis Baptist.
This season, the Cougars relied on their group of seniors: Spencer Hagood, Preston Turner and Seth Massey. The three have seen Cambridge boys golf grow into the SCISA Class 1A powerhouse it has been the past few seasons, and are happy to have been a part of it.
“It’s been a good experience,” Massey said. “We have high expectations. They get higher every year, but it gets bad when runner-up (in the) state championship feels like a disappointment. But I’m so grateful for everything that we’ve accomplished in the past few years.”
As for what’s next for this team, that question is yet to be answered. With Cambridge being a smaller school and three seniors graduating, the school may not have enough players to field a team next season.
However, the future is bright for this base of seniors. Hagood will be playing golf at Presbyterian College, and Turner and Massey will be attending Wofford next year.
Despite coming up short, the Cougars were happy to have been on the ride they enjoyed this season, including Wiley in his first year as a coach.
“We’ve had some really good times together. I’ve been fortunate to enjoy their company and learn their individual personalities,” Wiley said. “Never thought I’d get into coaching but this certainly gave me something that I’ve really enjoyed.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.