The Cambridge Academy boys golf team captured the SCISA 1A state title on Sunday. From left are Seth Massey, Andrew Wiley, Adam Knox, Preston Turner, Hunter Devriendt, Maddox Lee, Josh Brown and Spence Hagood.
Coming in as defending state champions, the Cambridge Academy boys varsity golf team set lofty expectations, and rightfully so.
In 2021, the Cougars went undefeated and capped of their perfect season by winning the SCISA 1A state title by 31 strokes. More than a year later, the team that was obsessed with tradition, climbed the proverbial mountain again to capture the SCISA 1A state championship for the second consecutive season.
“We went into the season with pretty high expectations,” Cambridge coach Eric Massey said. “We had an undefeated season. These kids work really hard and they live this game. They play every day and that’s what it takes. I’ve been blessed to have eight players that love this game.”
The Cougars shot a 608 for the two-day tournament, winning the title by 30 strokes.
Junior Spence Hagood shot a 140 for the tournament, finishing at 4-under-par and capturing an individual medal. Along with Hagood, eighth-grader Andrew Wiley, freshman Adam Knox and sophomore Josh Brown finished with scores in the 70s in at least one of the rounds.
“Spence (Hagood) is an incredible golfer and is dedicated to the sport,” Massey said. “He will go out to the golf course and spend every day playing and practicing. He’s a quiet leader on this team and he encourages everyone. We have a couple of young kids on the team and he’s very supportive. You can always count on Spence to be there and help out.”
In his 10 years as the coach, Massey has taken a team that went winless when he first started, to back-to-back state championships. Although the accomplishments are gratifying, for Massey the opportunity to coach his son, Seth, reaffirmed why he got into coaching.
“I took on the coaching role because of my children,” Massey said. “It was for my daughter originally, now I’ve been coaching for 10 years. Just to have one of your children on the team is so special … and to get to share something like this with them it’s a lot of fun.”
