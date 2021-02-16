Cambridge boys fall to Richard Winn
Cambridge Academy’s varsity boys basketball team lost 69-39 at Richard Winn Academy Tuesday night.
Seth Massey led the Cougars with 11 points and Jackson Calvert followed with 10 points. Spence Hagood hauled in six rebounds.
Cambridge Academy finished the season 1-10.
Lander baseball falls to Wingate
The Lander baseball team dropped a non-conference mid-week game to Wingate, 8-3, on Tuesday afternoon at Dolny Stadium.
Lander fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first, but evened the score when Landon Dupert lifted a fly ball to right field to score Walker McDowell from third.
Lander will return to conference play 6 p.m. Friday as they travel to Augusta.
Bearcats blow past Georgia Southwestern
The Lander men’s soccer team used a pair of early goals and stellar defensive tactics to shut down the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes Tuesday night at Van Taylor Stadium.
The Bearcats now move to 2-0-0 on the season while GSW drops to 1-1-0.
With the victory, Lander has now won 200 home matches since joining the PBC in 1991 and now stand at 200-54-15 in that timespan.
SC baseball names opening rotation
South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston announced his opening weekend rotation for the three-game series against Dayton. The Gamecocks will go with redshirt junior Thomas Farr, senior Brannon Jordan and redshirt sophomore Julian Bosnic for the first three contests.
Farr gets the ball on Opening Day after going 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA in three starts for the Gamecocks in 2020. Farr struck out 14 batters in 16 2/3 innings pitched while holding opponents to a .113 batting average. He earned his biggest win on Feb. 29 against Clemson, allowing just two hits in five innings with three strikeouts.
Jordan is in the opening weekend rotation for the second straight season.
Panthers release Kawann Short
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not announced the decision, which does not come as a surprise.
Short has played in just five games over the last two seasons because of injuries to both shoulders, which twice landed him on injured reserve. He was set to count $20.8 million against this year’s salary cap, but the Panthers will save about $9 million by releasing him before June 1 — money that could be pegged to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.
Jets’ receiver to join lacrosse league
Chris Hogan is trading touchdowns for goals and returning to his athletic roots.
The NFL wide receiver, who most recently played with the New York Jets, announced Saturday he has signed with the Premier Lacrosse League and declared his eligibility to be selected in the league’s draft next month.
Dolphins re-sign Jason Sanders
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has a new contract to go with his All-Pro status.
Sanders, the Dolphins’ leader in career field goal percentage, signed a $22 million extension through 2026. The deal announced Tuesday includes $10 million guaranteed.