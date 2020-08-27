Cambridge’s middle school football team kicked off the 2020 football season Thursday with a 46-0 win against Spartanburg Christian. The game was the first football game in the state this year, as the South Carolina Independent Schools Association goes ahead with its 10-week football schedule.
“They are just happy to be somewhere competing for about six months,” said Cambridge coach Robert Rooney. “It is kind of a neat feeling. I said before the game, ‘You might want to take this in. It could be the only time in your lives where you’re the only game in the entire state.”
About 150 spectators were in attendance. Under SCISA rules, spectators are required to wear masks and capacity is required to be limited to half capacity.
Landen Vahjen led the Cougars’ effort with two youchdowns and 84 yards rushing. Richie Pinckney ran back a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime and had 73 yards rushing. Tripp Bourne had 76 yards rushing and one touchdown. Maddox Lee had 27 yards rushing and one touchdown. Bradley Funderburk scored a 79-yard rushing touchdown.
Vahjen led Cambridge on defense with eight total tackles. James Holtzclaw and Aaryan Patel had five tackles.
The Cougars (1-0) will face Wardlaw Academy at home 6 p.m. Thursday.