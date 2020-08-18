Cambridge volleyball defeats PCAG
Cambridge Academy defeated Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood in three sets, 25-12, 25-7, 25-8.
Lindsey Lee had 16 aces, three kills and two digs. Jordan Mapes had one ace, four kills and two digs. Faith Harvley had three aces, five kills and two digs. Jillian Mapes had four aces, two digs and 12 assists. Lily Rudd had one kill and two digs. Reagan Myers had two aces. Virginia Glenn Donaghy had four aces. Harlin Mason had one kill.
Cambridge moves on to face Oakbrook Prep on Thursday in an away game.
Gordon Hayward out 4 weeks with sprain
BOSTON — The Celtics say forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for about four weeks after suffering a severe right ankle sprain in Boston’s Game 1 win over Philadelphia in their first-round playoff series.
The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 109-101 victory Monday night when he went up for a rebound and rolled his ankle as he landed on teammate Daniel Theis’ foot. He limped to the locker room and didn’t return.
Hayward played 34 minutes and scored 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting with four rebounds before the injury, which the team described as a Grade 3 sprain, the most severe type.
Jon Jones to vacate UFC title
Long-reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he is vacating his title and probably moving up to heavyweight.
Jones made the declarations on Twitter on Monday, although the UFC didn’t immediately confirm them.
Jones and the UFC have acknowledged contentious negotiations in recent weeks about the long-reigning champ’s next bout and the direction of the 205-pound division. Those discussions apparently culminated in Jones deciding to walk away from the division he has dominated when able to fight.
Koeman hired as Barcelona coach
Ronald Koeman is set to become the new Barcelona coach, club president Josep Bartomeu said on Tuesday.
Bartomeu said in an interview with Barça TV that negotiations with the Dutchman are advanced but that a deal had yet to be signed.
The announcement comes four days after the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. Koeman will be replacing Quique Setién, who was fired after Friday’s collapse against Bayern.
Ohio high school sports proceed, governor says
COLUMBUS, Ohio — All Ohio high school sports can go forward this fall, with an option for sports like football or soccer to be delayed until the spring if schools wish, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday in one of his most anticipated coronavirus-related announcements that came just days before the start of the school year.
The governor’s order — which takes effect Friday — prohibits spectators at events other than family members or individuals close to athletes, with final decisions on those people left up to schools. Similar limits are in place for family members of marching bands and drill teams.
DeWine said a decision on performing arts events, such as school plays, was coming this week, and hinted they would be allowed with precautions such as moving audiences farther back.