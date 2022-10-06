It didn't take long for the Cambridge Academy volleyball team to take a commanding lead against King Academy.
The Cougars dominated the first two sets, running their offense through Bryn Dellinger, while their serving put King in a bind throughout the match.
"We zone serve. That's one of our biggest pluses," Cambridge coach Samantha Stewart said. "I pick out a weak link on the other team and say 'Hey, serve to her.' That's one of our strong points, and we do a very good job of that."
Cambridge won the first set 25-13, leading most of the set by at least 12 points, while the second set was even better, as it won 25-7.
But the third set was different.
For the first few points, King matched the Cougars, taking its first lead of the day at 5-4. From there, it was a fight the entire set.
"I think it was complacency," Stewart said. "In that third set, it was like 'Hey, we have the first two won, we just can just kind of cruise through the last one.' We can't do that. I've explained that. ... I think that is one of the biggest things with us is making sure we don't get complacent. I tell them 'Mash that gas pedal and don't let up.' If they do, the other team creeps in."
King took its final lead at 12-11. While Stewart never took a timeout, she was constantly talking to her team, saying 'This is it. Buckle down.' And her team responded, taking the lead at 15-13 and winning 25-19.
Dellinger finished with a team-high 13 kills. Cambridge finished with 10 aces, three of which were Dellinger's.
"This is her first year with us. She's a phenomenal young lady, not just an athlete," Stewart said. "She has brought so much joy and positivity to this team. It was kind of like we were missing one piece of the puzzle. ... Bryn stepped up and helped us. She filled that missing puzzle piece. Now having them (Dellinger and senior Faith Harvely, who missed most of the season with an ankle injury) together, I knew it was going to be good."
In her first match since August, Harvley added seven kills in the win.
Cambridge biggest game for the remainder of the regular season is on Tuesday, when the Cougars host Laurens Academy, which is the only team to beat the Cougars in region play this year.
