CF track teams earn region honors
Calhoun Falls’ Marquice Turman was named the Region 1-1A Boys Track Athlete of the Year and Alexis Sanders was named the region’s Girls Track Athlete of the Year.
Calhoun Falls track coach Kalan Rogers was named the region’s Coach of the Year.
Turman and Sanders had strong showings at Wednesday’s Region 1-1A championship. Turman took first in the 400-meter hurdles and the long jump.
Sanders placed first in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the 400-meter hurdles.
Ben Martin shoots 71 in second round
Greenwood native Ben Martin shot an even 71 and was tied for 14th after Friday’s second round of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Martin shot a 2-under 69 in the first round.
Presbyterian hires Kelley as football coach
CLINTON — After coaching Pulaski Academy to nine state championships and compiling over 200 wins in 18 years, Kevin Kelley will take over as head coach of the Presbyterian College football team, the school announced Friday.
Kelley becomes the 16th head coach in PC football’s 108-year history and third since the school’s move to Division I in 2007.
As head coach at Pulaski, Kelley took a team with only three trips to the semifinals in school history, and not beyond, to one with 17 quarterfinal, 14 semifinal and 11 championship appearances. The team has taken home nine state championships, the last one this past December, its second in a row, to cap a perfect 13-0 season.