Everything was going right on the track for Quade Lindler last season.
The Calhoun Falls track star held the fastest 800-meter time in all of Class 1A, reaching the finish line in two minutes flat.
But a day after Lindler set his personal record, he felt a pain in his foot.
He decided to run through it.
About two weeks later, the pain got worse during a race, and again, he decided to run through it.
After that, Lindler couldn’t put it off any longer — he strained a muscle in his foot, sitting him out the rest of the season and slashing his hopes of a state title.
“It’s just a real bad feeling,” Lindler said. “I was kind of depressed a little bit because I had been working so hard and then it kind of got snatched out from under me and having to sit on the outside looking in on it, it’s just a really bad feeling.”
But this season, Lindler is back, and he’s ready to make another run at a state championship.
The Calhoun Falls senior is ranked second in Class 1A in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:01.73, about three seconds behind Southside Christian’s Grayson Gibbons.
Lindler is also sixth in the class in the 1600-meter dash, clocking in at 4:49.31.
He’s steadily improved each meet the Blue Flashes appeared in. Lindler first clocked in at 2:06.95 in the 800-meter and 4:58.29 in the 1600-meter during their first meet at Emerald in March.
And as the Class 1A state draws closer, Lindler is healthy this time around.
How?
“I feel like I’ve become a smarter runner,” Lindler said. “Listening to my body, trusting my training, being patient, not being anxious about races. I just feel like that side, I became a better athlete on that side.”
That training got Lindler back to dominating the 800-meter and 1600-meter dashes this season. Through the offseason, he set out to bounce back from his injury, using the exercise bike, getting cleared by his doctor and maintaining his fitness.
Through the avenues of running cross country and getting some short sprints in from playing basketball, his transition to track this spring has been almost seamless.
Lindler has put in a lot of hard work since straining that muscle in his foot last season and others have taken notice, including his head coach.
“I’m extremely proud because when something’s taken away from you that you love, it hurts,” Calhoun Falls coach Kalan Rogers said. “He fought through the adversity and fought through the pain and just having to sit out and watch, I know it was painful for him to watch.
“He fought through it and was determined to come back and have a better season, and that’s what he’s proven to do.”
With the Class 1A state meet around the corner, Lindler is ready to bring home a state championship. He’s put in the work. He’s put in the time. And now, it’s time to bring the results to the track on May 18.
And it all comes as no surprise to Rogers.
“He’s never changed. His work ethic never changed for the worst, it’s always been better,” Rogers said. “He’s a leader, he has a coach’s mindset, he’s a good kid, so I appreciate him and all the work he’s put in since eighth grade.
“Now, it’s his senior year, so now I’ve definitely had the honor to coach him these past few years.”
