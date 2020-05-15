Calhoun Falls native Javarzia Belton left his mark on the Blue Flashes in his sophomore basketball season.
After taking his game to the next level in North Carolina during the last three years, he’s accomplished something no other player from Calhoun Falls has ever done.
Belton signed with Southern Miss last month, becoming the first player from Calhoun Falls to sign with a Division I men’s basketball program. The hulking 6-foot-10, 280-pound center played his last two seasons at Moravian Prep in Hickory, North Carolina.
Belton received offers from College of Charleston, UMBC, Wake Forest, Wichita State, South Carolina State, UNLV and others before ultimately deciding to sign with Southern Miss.
“It means a lot to sign with them, and they’ve got high expectations for me,” Belton said. “They see what my future can be, and they think I can have a big career in basketball.”
Belton was the cornerstone of Calhoun Falls’ run to the Upper State championship game in 2017. After taking Calhoun Falls to the Upper State final, several prep schools came calling.
His first landing spot was at Westridge Academy in Kernersville, North Carolina. Westridge’s coach moved to Moravian before the 2018-19 season, and Belton followed him there.
This past season at Moravian, Belton suffered wrist and knee injuries. He played in just five games and averaged 10 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. Moravian went 34-3 and defeated Combine Academy in the state championship game.
Despite essentially having a lost senior season, Belton said he credits a lot of his development to Moravian. He made his biggest impact as a junior, averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game.
“It helped tremendously,” Belton said. “I came to North Carolina at about 215 (pounds), and I’m at 280 now. They’ve helped develop me a lot. I’ve got a college body now. They changed my body, and I got way better fundamentally.”
It all started at Calhoun Falls for Belton, who dominated the paint for the Flashes in 2017 as they went undefeated in the region and 21-4 overall.
“When he came to us, he was about 6-foot-6 as a 15-year-old kid, and he was already very talented and a physical specimen,” former Calhoun Falls coach Ken Robinson said. “I just had a short time with him, but he’s matured in understanding that if he gets 12-15 rebounds a game, he’ll play until he’s 40 years old.”
Belton’s family still lives in Calhoun Falls, so he has returned home and will begin preparing for his college freshman season.
As he heads to Southern Miss, Belton said he’s grateful for the opportunity to represent Calhoun Falls and will always look back fondly on his time in a Blue Flashes uniform.
“I’m the first player to go Division I in basketball and be from Calhoun Falls, so it means a lot,” Belton said. “I love my city. I want to make the city proud and happy. The year we went to Upper State is still the highlight of my high school career. You can’t beat going to Upper State with your hometown.”