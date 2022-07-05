Since starting his career as a coach, Zak Theus just wanted an opportunity to lead his own team and build a program. After eight years working as an assistant, Theus is getting his opportunity, as he takes over the Calhoun Falls Charter School football team heading into the 2022 season.
“The thing I talked to (the Calhoun Falls school board) about was I wanted a chance and an opportunity. That’s exactly what they were looking for,” Theus said. “They were looking for someone that wanted to get their feet wet and also have the opportunity make it better than what it is. That’s what stood out the most. We were on the same page for what we were looking for.”
Theus joins Calhoun Falls after spending the past eight years at Palmetto High School where he worked as an assistant varsity football coach. He also worked with Mustangs defensive line and linebackers; was the jayvee head coach, finishing 5-2 in 2021; and the assistant athletic director.
While working with the Mustangs football team, he was able to learn from a variety of coaches on staff about running a varsity team.
“I was fortunate enough to work with a lot of former head football coaches at Palmetto that helped me understand the process of what it takes to have a successful team and program,” Theus said. “I think leading that jayvee group, you get to see what it’s like to get that progression that the jayvee level takes. That’s really what it’s going to take our first year at Calhoun Falls. Just seeing that progression to what you want and what you want the program to look like.”
Theus is the fifth coach in seven seasons for Calhoun Falls. In the past three seasons, the Blue Flashes have won just one game and struggled with depth.
“I want the kids to become better men on and off the field,” Theus said. “I want to teach them hard work and accountability and give them the structure that they haven’t had. I think these last two weeks, we’ve been getting after it in the weight room and conditioning. I think they’re starting to understand that this is what our football program is going to be about.”
The Flashes started their weightlifting program on June 20 and have added players since the first session.
“It’s going well. I kind of imagined it would be a struggle at first to get the guys to buy in because I’m asking them to come work out at 8 a.m., something that they haven’t done in a while,” Theus said. “I’m asking something of them that they’re not used to. I knew it was going to be a challenge. We went from the first day having a couple of kids to having enough to field a team. I think they’re slowly starting to see what the expectations are and what the culture is about to be. Hopefully, they’re starting to buy in a little bit, which I think they are.”