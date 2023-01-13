CALHOUN FALLS — For the Calhoun Falls girls basketball team, Friday night couldn't have started off any worse.
It was hosting its biggest rival McCormick and a chance to take a lead on the Region 2-A standings was on the line.
But when the horn sounded at the end of the first quarter, the Flashes were staring at an 11-point deficit.
"We came out a little slow, only scored two points. I think they were a little bit too anxious," Calhoun Falls coach Joseph Cade said. "We just tried to tell them to settle down a little bit. We knew (Searles) was coming back today, so we actually practiced and prepared for her. She did a good job on the inside."
From the start of the second quarter, the Flashes just had to chip away, dwindling the deficit to six by halftime before taking the lead right before the end of the third quarter and claiming the rivalry game 55-53 by the final buzzer.
"This was a big win for us," Cade said. "Right now, we're in first place for the region."
Early in the game, Calhoun Falls was struggling to deal with McCormick's size inside on both sides of the ball. McCormick allowed just three points in the opening nine minutes of the game, an Autumn Thomas layup and made free throw. The pair of Serenity Searles and Asya Milton were getting into the paint and scoring with ease for the Chiefs on offense and disrupting the inside attack of the Flashes.
With their path blocked inside, the Flashes just started firing from behind the arc. The Flashes hit eight 3s in the game, seven of which found nylon in the second half.
The second-half onslaught was led by Thomas, who finished with 16 of her 24 points in the second half. One of her two made triples in the game tied the game at 24, while Cornelia Rucker came off the bench to give Calhoun Falls a three-point lead late in the third quarter.
"I told her a lot of the time she was taking tough shots in the first half," Cade said of Thomas. "I just told her to settle down, the shots will go down and to just drive a couple of times."
Despite the Flashes getting their offense going, they could never truly pull away from McCormick thanks to Searles. The Chief freshman dominated the paint in the final quarter, scoring 15 of McCormick's 21 points in the fourth quarter despite continuously drawing double teams in the paint.
"We tried to guard her, but she's a great player," Cade said.
Overall, Searles finished with 25 points to lead all scorers.
With the win, Calhoun Falls takes sole possession of first place in the region after soundly defeating Ware Shoals and Whitmire in its first two games.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
