Four Lakelands teams were ranked in the final South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings before the start of the playoffs.
All four teams won their regions, with the Emerald girls and Calhoun Falls girls finishing undefeated in region play.
After spending most of the season as the No. 7 team in 1A, the Calhoun Falls girls team moved up one spot to No. 6.
The Blue Flashes downed Dixie in its final regular-season game 62-34, while its Tuesday matchup was won by a forfeit.
Despite riding a nine-game winning streak, the Emerald girls basketball team finished the season as the No. 10 team in 3A, down one spot from the previous week.
Emerald played two games since the previous rankings, winning both. In their Friday matchup, the Vikings obliterated Union County 72-30. In the regular-season finale, the Vikings struggled against Clinton, winning 35-31.
The Calhoun Falls boys and Saluda boys rankings remained unchanged, coming in as the No. 7 team in 1A and the No. 9 team in 2A respectively.
The Blue Flashes rebounded after their first region loss of the season with a 22-point win against Dixie and a 93-15 win against the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind.
The Tigers finished their regular season with wins against Ninety Six (60-30) and Mid-Carolina (59-37) to win the region championship.