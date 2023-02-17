IMG_6822.JPG
Calhoun Falls sophomore Autumn Thomas shoots a contested runner in the second half against St. Joseph's.

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

CALHOUN FALLS — It was an uncharacteristic start in an uncharacteristic game for the Calhoun Falls girls basketball team.

The Flashes, who have struggled at the start of games at times this season, quickly fell behind seven thanks to two turnovers and a missed shot on offense, while St. Joseph's drilled a 3, hit a floater and a layup in the first 72 seconds of play. 

