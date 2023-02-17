CALHOUN FALLS — It was an uncharacteristic start in an uncharacteristic game for the Calhoun Falls girls basketball team.
The Flashes, who have struggled at the start of games at times this season, quickly fell behind seven thanks to two turnovers and a missed shot on offense, while St. Joseph's drilled a 3, hit a floater and a layup in the first 72 seconds of play.
For nearly the rest of the game, the Blue Flashes were playing catchup, but with a slow start by Autumn Thomas and after Anastasia Gillam fizzled out in the second half, the Blue Flashes could never truly catch up, falling in the second round 67-58.
The only offense Calhoun Falls could produce in the first half was from Gillam. The eighth grader was launching 3s and scoring in transition when there were opportunities, but there wasn't much help for the first 16 minutes. She finished with 17 of the Blue Flashes' 28 first-half points.
On the other end of the floor, the Knights really couldn't miss. The tandem of Tiffany Helmer and Ginny Anne Dumont was scoring in bunches.
Helmer did almost all her damage behind the arc, drilling three triples in the first half. When she had to put the ball on the floor, she gave an affective head fake and got past her defender for a mid-range jumper or layup, scoring 15 points in the first half.
Dumont controlled the game for the Knights, getting inside and using her height advantage to knock down shots, scoring 16 points in the first half.
"I think they had great ball movement, and for some reason, we just didn't get over," Calhoun Falls coach Joseph Cade said.
Something had to change at the break for the Blue Flashes, and it did. Thomas got hot.
The sophomore buried three triples early in the third, igniting a Calhoun Falls comeback. In less than two minutes, a nine-point deficit stood at just one. The Flashes took over the third quarter, outscoring St. Joseph's 19-13 in the quarter and even took the lead with just over two minutes to play in the quarter.
But when Thomas cooled off, the Flashes struggled to get into any rhythm.
Thomas finished with 21 points, while Gillam led the team with 26, but the pair combined for just 10 points in the final quarter, while Dumont nearly outscored the Flashes by herself, scoring 11 points in the final eight minutes.
Along with the inconsistent shooting, Calhoun Falls struggled at the free-throw line, making just 14 of its 26 attempts.
"That was pretty much the key for me of the loss," Cade said. "I tell them all the time that in big games, we have to make free throws. We missed a lot of free throws, especially in the first half."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.