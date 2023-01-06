CALHOUN FALLS — Despite its 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Calhoun Falls girls basketball team was trying to get into a rhythm.
The Flashes were constantly pressuring the Ware Shoals ball handlers, forcing them into turnovers, but the Flashes weren't consistently scoring the looks inside or were turning the ball over themselves.
That changed in the second quarter, as the Flashes quickly built on their first-quarter lead, turning it into a 22-point lead just a few minutes into the second and into a 63-17 win.
"After the first quarter, we told them that we have to have those shots and pay more attention to the ball," Calhoun Falls coach Joseph Cade said. "I told them that we were trying to rush everything. We weren't being patient with the ball. We were acting like the ball was hot, but it's not. We told them to slow down, think about it and make a good pass."
Anastasia Gillam was the difference maker in the first quarter for the Blue Flashes. The eighth grader scored eight of the first 15 points while also finding openings for her teammates in the half court and in transition. But when Gillam was forced to the bench with her third foul early in the second quarter, the Flashes had to figure out how to replace their leading scorer and primary ball handler.
Coming off the bench was usually starter Autumn Thomas, who picked up where Gillam left off. The sophomore outdid her fellow guard in the second, scoring nine of the Flashes' 16 points, catapulting the Flashes up 25 by halftime.
The pair of Thomas and Gillam combined for 42 points with each scoring 21 points. Shamya Hudson also broke double figures for the Flashes, finishing with 10 points in the win.
Defensively, Calhoun Falls played in a 3-2 zone for most of the game, which gave the Hornets trouble all night. With two defenders around the ball at almost all times at the top of the perimeter, the Flashes were usually able to deflect passes and force turnovers that turned into transition points. Ware Shoals' biggest offensive quarter was the third, when it scored six points.
Maria Leverette led the Hornets with six points on the night.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.