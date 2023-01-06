CALHOUN FALLS — Despite its 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Calhoun Falls girls basketball team was trying to get into a rhythm. 

The Flashes were constantly pressuring the Ware Shoals ball handlers, forcing them into turnovers, but the Flashes weren't consistently scoring the looks inside or were turning the ball over themselves.

