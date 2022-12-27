Calhoun Falls boys basketball coach Shawn Turman knows how talented his team is and how dynamic the 1A team is in the paint.
So when his team needed an offensive spark, he just told them to attack the paint, and that's what the Blue Flashes did, time and again against Belton-Honea Path in their 67-51 win in the first round of the FCA Tournament.
"We knew that we had an advantage on the inside, so we started working inside out," Turman said.
For most of the first quarter, the Calhoun Falls offense was generated by Da'Quean Lewis, who scored seven of the 13 Flash points in the opening quarter. All three of the shots he hit in the quarter were jump shots.
Then with the floor opening up, Calhoun Falls started going through the paint with passes into center Tre Sutton and drives by Ty Turman and Lewis. The trio led the Flashes in the second, outscoring the Bears 16-11 in the quarter by themselves while building a 12-point halftime lead.
Lewis finished with a game-high 24 points, while Sutton and Ty Turman broke double digits with 14 and 17 points respectively.
"We just told them to go play basketball and let their IQ take over," Shawn Turman said. "We wanted to establish an inside presence because we knew that we had this advantage. We wanted to go in and preserve the lead we had."
Despite both offenses rolling in the third quarter, Calhoun Falls put the game away in the fourth by attacking the paint, scoring all but two of its 15 points from the paint or free-throw line.
The Blue Flashes will take on Emerald in the final game on Wednesday, which is scheduled for 8 p.m.
