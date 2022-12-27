IMG_9753.JPG
Calhoun Falls center Tre Sutton finishes off a fast break with a two-handed dunk.

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

Calhoun Falls boys basketball coach Shawn Turman knows how talented his team is and how dynamic the 1A team is in the paint. 

So when his team needed an offensive spark, he just told them to attack the paint, and that's what the Blue Flashes did, time and again against Belton-Honea Path in their 67-51 win in the first round of the FCA Tournament.

