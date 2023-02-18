CALHOUN FALLS — With the season on the line, Jamarri Norman got his chance at redemption.
After missing two free throws while the Blue Flashes were up by one, Norman came down with a steal on the other side of the court.
He was promptly fouled, sending him back to the charity stripe.
The first one? He sank it.
The second one? Likewise.
When another Calhoun Falls defensive stop sent him back to the line to seal it, he hit another one.
0.2 seconds later, the Calhoun Falls boys basketball team secured a 71-67 victory over North in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Blue Flashes advance to play Christ Church in the third round on Tuesday.
“It was real big,” Norman said of his game-sealing free throws. “I don’t know what to say. I’m just happy. I’ve been practicing a lot and it came through. I don’t know what else to say.”
In a game that was controlled for the most part by the Blue Flashes, a few mistakes allowed the visiting Eagles to creep back into the ballgame.
A foul and back-to-back turnovers from Calhoun Falls allowed North to go on a quick 6-0 swing to claim its first lead since the second quarter. But with all the momentum the Eagles had in that moment, Da'Quean Lewis and the Blue Flashes kept their cool.
Lewis hit a 2-point basket in response giving Calhoun Falls a lead it wouldn’t relinquish with less than four minutes left.
From then on, it was a dogfight.
The Blue Flashes and Eagles traded baskets with Calhoun Falls going up towards the paint and North shooting 3-ball after 3-ball. Ultimately, the trio of Norman, Lewis and Tre Sutton made enough shots to hold on and keep the season alive.
“We had a lot of fight,” Calhoun Falls coach Shawn Turman said. “We were up to the challenge. All we asked them to do was have fun and play ball and that’s what they did.”
The rest of the game was about controlling it for the Blue Flashes. After establishing a multi-score lead in the second, the Eagles had difficulty penetrating it.
Though there were a few instances where it looked like North could make a run, it was quickly shut down with a Calhoun Falls bucket. The Eagles also forced a number of turnovers, taking advantage of the Blue Flashes’ fast-paced brand of basketball.
However, Calhoun Falls was always quick to get back to defend its basket and came down with rebounds, limiting the damage from those turnovers.
“We got seniors guards, (Sutton, Ty Turman and Quade Lindler), and again, we got a lot of mature guys and we just know once we get a lead, we try to salvage it and that’s what we did tonight,” Turman said.
In the second-round thriller, Lewis led Calhoun Falls in scoring with 22 points with Norman and Sutton close behind with 17 and 16 points respectively.
For everyone wearing blue and yellow in Calhoun Falls Saturday afternoon, the win felt good, including Norman.
“It was just a blessing from God,” Norman said. “We worked hard, we practiced our free throws and we came and showed what practice makes. Practice makes perfect, and we came and played ball tonight.
“I’m just happy I could let Ty Turman, a senior, do something great and go to the third round of playoffs and play. We got another chance at a state championship. Let’s get it.”