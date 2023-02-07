One thing about Autumn Thomas: she can score some points.
In a Jan. 17 game against Dixie, the Calhoun Falls girls basketball standout reached 1,000 career points, a milestone that any scorer wants to accomplish.
And right now, she’s at 1,126 points.
Not bad for a sophomore.
“It felt really good (hitting 1,000 points) because you don’t really see too many people hit that their sophomore year. Most of them hit it during the 11th or 12th grade,” Thomas said. “It was very exciting to hit it. It was something I’ve always wanted to accomplish since I was little.”
Thomas has been playing at the varsity level since she was in the seventh grade, and so far, she’s loved it.
“I like playing on varsity. It’s a lot of competition, but as you go up, you get used to it and understand stuff better,” Thomas said. “It’s a good team. A lot of people should come join.”
However, playing against players who are much older can be intimidating for some.
Not for Thomas.
She’s a scorer, and some kids who are older than her aren’t going to keep her from doing that. So far this season, Thomas has averaged 18.9 points per game. In her freshman season, she averaged a team-high 17 points per game.
Over the last four years, she has been a very valuable player for Calhoun Falls coach Joseph Cade.
“She’s a great 3-point shooter, and then when you’re playing as young as she is, a lot of times you’re playing against seniors and stuff like that, and she don’t give up, she’ll keep on trying to do her best.”
This season has not only been an impressive one for Thomas but for Calhoun Falls as well. The Blue Flashes are 13-4 on the season with a 9-0 mark in region play after clinching the region title last Friday against Dixie. Calhoun Falls is also ranked No. 7 in Class 1A.
The success is great, but what does Thomas like most about being on the team?
“The people,” Thomas said. “My teammates, they’re all fun, we have fun at practice and when it’s game time, we get serious and we just play.”
Along with her teammates, Thomas says her coaches, aunts, uncles and grandma have helped her perform at the level she’s at now. However, she wants to use her talent to help bring the Blue Flashes to great heights.
And Thomas and Cade have a few heights they want to reach this season.
A region championship?
Check.
An Upper State title appearance?
Pending.
But above it all, Thomas has one goal before her high school career is over.
“Get a ring,” Thomas said. “That’s it.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
