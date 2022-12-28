Teams know that if they give Calhoun Falls guard combination Ty Turman and Da'Quean Lewis any space from anywhere on the floor, the pair are liable to pull up and drain shots.
But guarding the pair isn't easy. They move without the ball and hit each other cutting into the paint or along the perimeter for open looks that, more than likely not, will hit the bottom of the net.
In the first half of the Blue Flashes' semifinal game against Emerald, the senior combination was deadly, connecting on seven triples in the opening half to lead to a 61-51 win against Emerald.
"We just ran our offense," Calhoun Falls coach Shawn Turman said. "We executed the way that we wanted to execute... we were just on. We like to shoot the ball. I just told them to keep shooting."
For the first 16 minutes, really only Turman and Lewis' names were called out over the loudspeakers, as the pair combined for 31 of the 49 total points in the first half. Calhoun Falls scored 37 points, creating a 25-point lead at the half.
Emerald scored just three points in the opening quarter, a 3 by Caleb Benson early in the first, before hitting its second shot from the floor with just three minutes left before the half.
Despite the glaring difference on the scoreboard at the end of the first half, the Vikings slowly started to creep back into the game. The 25-point deficit fell to 17 by the end of the third quarter and even got as low as six late in the fourth as the Vikings started to hit their stride through Benson and KJ Morton, who combined for 27 points in the second half.
The key to the late run? Simply pushing the ball up the floor and taking quick shots in transition, compared to the lack of movement Emerald's offense showcased in the first half.
"It was more just getting out in transition and just being urgent," Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. "We can play that game all the time if we wanted to, people running their lanes and getting up and down the floor. One shot and go. I think it's just us pushing the issue. We have to understand that's the only way that we're going to be able to win. We have to run in transition to win."
Despite making the game tight at the end, Calhoun Falls simply did what any good team does down the stretch — hit free throws. The Blue Flashes converted seven of their nine attempts at the line in the fourth quarter to officially put the game away. Lewis and Turman each hit three free throws down the stretch.
The senior pair combined for 44 points, scoring 22 apiece. Emerald was led by Benson, who finished with 22 points as well in the loss.
Calhoun Falls takes on Saluda in the FCA Tournament championship at 8 p.m. while Emerald will take on Laurens in the consolation game at 6:30 p.m.
"We're really excited," Turman said. "It's the first time in a long time for us to be in this position, so for us, we're just taking it one game at a time."
