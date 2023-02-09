DUE WEST — He may not have started the game, but Jaren Byers ended it.
With the game in the balance for virtually the entire fourth quarter, Byers was on a mission. The junior would force a turnover, get a steal or find a teammate for an open shot.
But more importantly, he was getting to the line.
In the final 12 minutes, Byers went to the free-throw line 10 times and walked away with nine points. He also drilled a pair of 3s and hit a layup in the fourth quarter to score 17 when the game mattered most.
"I just knew I wanted it, and I made it happen," Byers said.
Overall, Byers finished with 29 points in the Dixie boys basketball team's 68-67 overtime win against Ware Shoals in the Region 2-A tie-breaker game that determined third place for the region right before playoffs.
While he was putting up points sometimes in a flash, it was more of when Byers was scoring that paid off the most. Trailing by two with about eight seconds left in the game, Byers drilled a pair free throws, which ended up sending the game to overtime.
Tied in overtime, he hit two more free throws and on the next Dixie possession, he splashed a 3 to put Dixie up five.
"Tonight, we knew Jaren would be big off the bench," Dixie boys assistant coach Brandon Nance said. "The last two times we played Ware Shoals, he didn't have his best game, but pregame, I just told him 'Tonight is the night.'
"He was big for us in the middle of the floor. He's our floor general, and he takes control of things from the middle of the floor. We got some easy buckets because of him... Tonight, he was feeling it"
While Dixie ended up pulling away in overtime, Dixie struggled early. Ware Shoals was feeding the post, as Lavarious Posley and Isiah Wardlaw were feasting inside. The pair scored 13 of Ware Shoals' 23 first-quarter points, ending the first quarter up 10.
Ware Shoals had all the momentum to start the second, but Dixie quickly stole that, just as it did the ball.
In the second quarter, Ware Shoals was held to just nine points due to the Dixie defense turning up its pressure. Dixie moved into a full-court press that turned into a half-court trap that was extremely effective in forcing turnovers. When the ball did get inside, multiple Dixie Hornets rallied inside to contest the shot in the paint.
"We had a game plan of boxing out and keeping their bigs off the boards to keep them from scoring easy baskets. The last time we played them, (Wardlaw) had 10 points in the first quarter," Nance said. "We did not go with our plan for tonight in the first quarter, but we adjusted to it. In the second half, we got them off the boards and stopped them from making those shots."
Overall, Wardlaw finished with 19 points in the loss for Ware Shoals, while Posley finished with 13 points.
The biggest difference in the game was free throws. Dixie, led by Byers, hit 12 of its 24 attempts, while Ware Shoals made just nine of its 23 attempts. Ware Shoals had three chances at the line with less than 30 seconds to play and came up empty on all three attempts, including a pair with .8 seconds left in regulation.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
