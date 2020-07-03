The Burton Center Foundation has been selected as the primary beneficiary of this summer’s American Junior Golf Association championship tournament, which is returning to Greenwood for the second consecutive year.
Last year’s inaugural event generated more than a quarter-million dollars of economic impact to the region. With the Burton Center serving as a local sponsor, it creates an upfront investment that should return even more contributions back into the community.
The Burton Center, a nonprofit organization in Greenwood that specializes in assisting the physically and mentally disabled, will receive a portion of the funds raised through the Junior-Am Tournament, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 10.
Discover Greenwood executive director Kelly McWhorter said partnering with the Burton Center came together after the organization canceled its 30th annual golf classic in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic affected what they normally do for their golf tournament,” McWhorter said. “We felt like it would be a good opportunity to partner with a well-respected organization and get all of their staff and supporters involved.”
The Burton Center Golf Classic is a yearly fundraiser to help meet the special needs of people with disabilities in Greenwood, Abbeville, Edgefield, McCormick, Saluda and Lexington counties where no other funding is available.
The golf classic has generated more than $800,000 of net proceeds during the past 29 years. The Burton Center will get to continue that funding this year through the AJGA tournament.
“They already have a long history of having a successful golf tournament, so we thought this was a good opportunity to combine forces,” McWhorter said. “Everybody would win in this situation.”
The Junior Championship is scheduled to once again be played at the Links at Stoney Point, beginning with the qualifier Aug. 9. The three-day tournament is scheduled from Aug. 10-13.
Although COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the state, McWhorter said the tournament is still scheduled to start on time, with social distancing guidelines put in place by the AJGA.
The tournament is expected to host as many as 40 volunteers. McWhorter said the event is in the process of acquiring additional housing for the AJGA staff members in order to space them out.
“Safety is absolutely our first and most important priority,” McWhorter said. “The AJGA has made their adjustments to put those social distancing guidelines in place, and we’re having to make some adjustments as well.”
Last year’s competition drew a field of 78 boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 19 from a dozen states and seven countries, accounting for more than 360 room nights at area hotels.
Some of the best players on the PGA and LPGA Tour got their start in the AJGA, including Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park and Paula Creamer.