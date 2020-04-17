Burton Center Golf Classic postponed until summer
The Burton Center golf classic has been postponed until June 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The annual golf classic, at the Greenwood Country Club, was originally scheduled for May 7.
For information, contact Bill Lloyd at 864-223-3716, Jimmy Burton 864-229-1969; Jeff May 864–993-6264 or Teresa Medlin 864-942-8902 or email: tmedlin@burtoncenter.org.
BMW Charity Pro-Am canceled because of coronavirus
The BMW Charity Pro-Am, an event on the Korn Ferry Tour scheduled to play June 1-7 in Greenville, has been canceled. The PGA Tour made its schedule announcement Thursday, which included the moving and cancellation of several tournaments on both tours.
The BMW Charity Pro-Am was set to be played at Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley in the Greenville area.
Lander men’s tennis No. 9 in final ITA poll
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced its final Division II national rankings this week with the Lander men’s tennis team ranked ninth.
The Bearcats ended the season with a 9-1 record, including a season-opening win against No. 20 Valdosta State. Lander was one of four Peach Belt Conference teams to end the season ranked.
Lander has been ranked in the top-10 of 52 consecutive Oracle ITA Division II rankings, a streak that extends back to Feb. 29, 2012.
Francis Marion, UNC Pembroke join Conference Carolinas
Conference Carolinas added two new schools, Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke, which moved from the Peach Belt Conference. The schools are the 12th and 13th members of the conference.
UNC Pembroke rejoins the conference after spending 1976-92 as a member. Francis Marion is moving conferences for the first time; the school was a charter member of the Peach Belt, which formed in 1990.
A release from Conference Carolinas stated the conference will benefit from better geographic balance with the addition of the two schools.
The Peach Belt has had 10 or fewer members nine times in its 30-year history, a release from the Peach Belt said.
Rams’ Allen tests positive for COVID-19
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen says he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.
Allen is the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive during the coronavirus pandemic.
The third-year pro is not hospitalized and is “feeling good,” according to a statement issued by the Rams on Wednesday night only after Allen spoke to Fox Sports about his positive test.
Halladay on drugs, doing stunts before crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his small plane and nosedived into the Gulf of Mexico in 2017, killing him, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report.
Halladay had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his blood along with a high level of morphine and an antidepressant that can impair judgment as he performed high-pitch climbs and steep turns, sometimes within 5 feet of the water, the report Wednesday said of the 2017 crash off the coast of Florida.