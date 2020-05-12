Burton Center Golf Classic canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak
The Burton Center Golf Classic Committee announced Tuesday the cancellation of the 30th annual Golf Classic because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The classic, sponsored by the Burton Center Foundation, is a yearly fundraiser to help meet the special needs of people with disabilities in Greenwood, Abbeville, Edgefield, McCormick, Saluda and Lexington counties where no other funding is available.
The event has generated over $800,000 of net proceeds over the past 29 years.
Clemson’s 2018 title team celebrates academic feat
INDIANAPOLIS — Clemson’s most recent national championship football team also met the mark in the classroom.
On Tuesday, the Tigers’ 2018 football team was one of 10 national champs to earn recognition from the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate scores. The scores cover the academic years 2015-16 through 2018-19.
Every player on a team receives one point each semester for remaining academically eligible and another point for staying enrolled. Graduating players receive both points for the semester. Programs that produce a perfect score of 1,000 and those finishing among the top 10% of teams in their sport are honored by the NCAA.
Bryant’s sports academy retires ‘Mamba’ nickname
LOS ANGELES — The Southern California sports academy previously co-owned by Kobe Bryant has retired his “Mamba” nickname and rebranded itself nearly four months after the basketball icon’s death in a helicopter crash.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed Jan. 26 as they flew to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy.
The Thousand Oaks-based facility said it would return to its original name of Sports Academy. It was founded in 2016. Bryant, who spent 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the franchise win five NBA championships, joined in 2018.
MAC eliminating, scaling back tournaments in several sports
The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back.
The MAC’s announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer. Champions in the 12-team conference will be determined by regular-season results in sports without postseason tournaments.
Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will only include the top eight teams in the final regular-season standings. Regular-season basketball schedules will increase to 20 conference games and opening round, on-campus tournament games will be eliminated.