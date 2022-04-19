For any high school athlete, getting selected for the varsity roster is the goal, especially as an underclassman. While a freshman, the thought of playing against high school seniors — some of whom are playing college baseball the next season — could be daunting for anyone. Those that can rise to the occasion usually succeed.
That type of mindset and skillset is something that Emerald baseball has found in freshman Will Howard.
“I wasn’t really scared or anything. I was just excited,” Howard said. “I’ve been working for it. I felt like I’ve done the things to prepare me for it. … I like it. I like seeing where I stack up against other kids in the state.”
Though he is one of the younger players on the Vikings roster, Howard has been constant for Emerald through its tumultuous 2022 season.
“He’s been thrown in the fire and put in some big spots,” Emerald coach Mack Hite said. “We’ve really had to lean on him heavily, and he’s responded really well. His demeanor and confidence is light years ahead of his age. … He’s everything you look for in a guy his age as far as his work ethic and focus. You never know how kids his age are going to respond being put in that spot, but he’s responded as well as any guy I’ve ever coached.”
Howard was challenged from the start of his Viking career, getting the ball for the season opener against Ninety Six. While Emerald fell to the Wildcats, Howard threw well, striking out five batters in his 4 2/3 innings of work. He allowed four unearned runs on just three hits.
Through his first four starts on the mound, Howard was a workhorse for the Vikings, allowing just six earned runs while striking out 16 batters in his 20 2/3 innings.
His worst game came against No. 7 Clinton, where he allowed seven earned runs and lasted just three innings. He learned from the loss and delivered in his next outing, picking up his first career win in a brilliant performance against Union County. He allowed just four hits and no earned runs in the Vikings’ second region win of the season.
“He’s a competitor and wants to win every time he goes out there,” Hite said. “Even in his bad outing, he handled it like a man and never showed emotion in a bad way. He dealt with it and went back to work to try to get better. That’s what you want to see as a coach. As a freshman, he’s delivered for us. Every time he’s been out, he’s been out there with the same intent and focus. We’ve had struggles behind him and he’s had struggles too. That’s life and the game. What you hope to see is guys learn from those experiences and deal with adversity the way he has.”
For the season, Howard has a 3.82 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings of work.
Along with consistency on the mound, Howard has proven he is a middle-of-the-order hitter, delivering with a .312 batting averaging with a .468 on-base percentage and an OPS higher than .850. He has also delivered in the clutch, walking off both Fox Creek and Woodruff this season.
“I’ve always admired how he’s handled the adversity he’s had,” Hite said. “He’s a cool customer. He doesn’t ever get rattled. He seems unflappable in a couple of tight-pressure situations. He’s had a couple of big walk-off hits and come up big for us several times. That’s tough to do at any level, but for him to be as consistent with his mannerisms, his body language and his mental game. That’s one of the things that I’m most excited about being his coach.”
