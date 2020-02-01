Lander women’s basketball senior guard Jessica Harris will remember where she was when she heard the news.
Relaxing in her room, Harris’ roommate, Lander forward Tabitha Dailey, blurted out, as if in shock, “Kobe died.”
“It’s one of those things where you say you will always remember where you were at,” Harris said. “I’ve never felt that before. But I will always remember where I was at.”
After the news, first reported by TMZ, came out, Harris and Dailey hardly believed it. They waited a few more hours before the reality sunk in.
“I still can’t believe he’s gone,” Harris said. “It’s unbelievable. We just can’t imagine, and especially in the way in which it happened.”
Bryant was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and a college baseball coach and his daughter were among those who died.
Harris’ reaction was the same as many young people around the world. Kobe, having retired only four years ago, remained firmly in the present-day NBA. Harris remembered seeing a video Saturday night of Kobe and LeBron James together the night James passed Bryant on the NBA all-time scoring list.
In an incomparably tragic way, Kobe was ripped from the world. A generation of people who grew up inspired by the way he defined determination and work ethic said goodbye too soon.
In the week following the tragedy, professional athletes and sports organizations memorialized Bryant in many ways.
NBA teams committed 24-second violations in honor of Kobe; Italian soccer club AC Milan honored Kobe, who was a fan of the club, with a presentation before a match; and the NBA announced one team will wear Kobe’s No. 24 and the other will wear Gianna’s No. 2 in the All-Star Game.
The news stopped people in their tracks. It made many think about Kobe’s legacy in basketball. Many more thought about his legacy beyond basketball, as he left behind a wife and two daughters.
The tragedy touched players, coaches and parents in Greenwood, too.
Lander men’s basketball coach Drew Richards kept Bryant’s legacy in mind as he wore a purple shirt and gold tie — Lakers colors — on the sideline for a game Jan. 29.
“It was tough,” Richards said. “I kind of got the tail end of (Michael) Jordan and all of Kobe, and they (Lander players) kind of got the tail end of Kobe and all of LeBron. So we all agreed. It was an odd feeling that someone you never met had such an impact on you. It was very tough. That’s kind of why I wore the purple and gold tonight.”
Richards shared a picture on Twitter of him and his daughter with the hashtag “#girldad.” The hashtag was trending in the aftermath of Kobe’s death as he was celebrated for his role as a proud father of three girls.
“I think the best thing we can do is try to play as hard as we can and be the best father that we can be because that’s what Kobe would have wanted,” Richards said.
Greenwood High boys basketball coach Kelcey Stevens talked about Sunday’s news with his team. He asked the players to say words that defined the legacy Kobe leaves behind.
“One word that describes him, they threw several out, but the main ones that came up was he was competitive, he was a competitor and his determination,” Stevens said. “We kept talking about how that was in basketball but it also went past basketball and in his personal life, he was a great father and a great man. Set a goal for something and be determined, and it’s going to be difficult when there are a lot of people that want the same thing you want. Just keep working.”
The “Mamba Mentality” was no more evident than in 2016, when Kobe scored 60 points in a comeback win against the Utah Jazz. Throughout his career, many former teammates of Bryant told stories about him showing up two or three hours before practice for extra work.
Stevens is a father of three, and he coached his son, JaVarion Calhoun, at Greenwood High the past four years.
Though Kobe’s crash happened in a helicopter, it happened on a trip many coaches can relate to. Kobe, Gianna and seven others were on their way to a travel basketball game.
“To have some perspective and apply it in your own life, I’ve been on the road many times and all the way from Florida to Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina for basketball games with my son,” Stevens said. “It makes you appreciate how blessed you’ve been and how you’ve been covered by the grace of God to just travel. You take it for granted sometimes how big of a blessing it is to get from work to home, not to mention traveling hundreds of miles to go to a basketball game.”
Kobe’s tie-in to women’s basketball has been highlighted this week. Gianna was a talented girls basketball player who dreamed to play at UConn.
Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson thought about Bryant’s relentless work ethic and “cerebral approach” to basketball.
But just as quickly, Pederson’s attention shifted to his 16-year-old daughter, his son and his wife.
“All I can think about is the father-daughter relationship, and the daughters and wife he left behind,” Pederson said. “We found out on Sunday and I sat there with my family. We were just almost to tears, it was so sad. Not just because you’re losing an icon and guy that you respect because of his approach to the game, but as a family man, as a father, I think that’s hard anyway. I can’t imagine — I just can’t imagine him being in that position as that tragedy is unfolding.”
Ware Shoals’ girls basketball team wrote ‘2’ and ‘24’ on each shoulder during their game against Dixie last Tuesday. Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston led the crowd in a moment of silence.
“Just enjoy it,” Dixie coach T. Carter said of the lesson this tragedy teaches. “You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Enjoy being out here playing with your friends because there’s no telling when it could end.”
While no one in the Lakelands knew Kobe personally, the news of his untimely death smacked basketball fans, coaches and fathers with grief.
It prompted feelings of confusion and shock. Memories of a sports hero taken way too soon.
“It puts the little things in perspective,” Stevens said. “Like family and time, cherishing every moment that you have on earth with the people you love and care about.”