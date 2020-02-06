Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24
LOS ANGELES — A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Assistant resigns after slur allegation
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin basketball strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigned Thursday after being placed on leave for allegedly using a racial epithet in front of Badgers players as he recounted a story from his days in the NBA.
The school said it had no evidence Helland had directed racially insensitive language toward any player amid speculation over the reason the Badgers’ second-leading scorer, Kobe King, recently announced plans to transfer.
King, a redshirt sophomore from La Crosse, said last week he was leaving the university. He said in an Instagram post he’d realized the prorgam was “not the right fit for me as a player and person.”
Rams safety Weddle announces retirement
LOS ANGELES — Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done with his 13-year NFL career.
Weddle apparently made his long-expected retirement announcement on Twitter on Thursday, although the hard-hitting safety with the famously big beard didn’t use the specific word.
Weddle played nine seasons for the San Diego Chargers and three more for the Baltimore Ravens before spending last season with the Los Angeles Rams. The native of the far-flung LA suburbs started all 16 games for the Rams, but said in December that he didn’t expect to return for the second season of his contract with the club.
Tech college names building for Hank Aaron
ATLANTA — Dozens of students dressed in blue excitedly welcomed Hank Aaron to their Atlanta college campus Wednesday as the school named a building for the baseball icon on his 86th birthday.
Atlanta Technical College christened the Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex for the former Atlanta Braves slugger. Aaron, a longtime supporter of the college, donates thousands of dollars to the school every year and his Chasing the Dream Foundation awards scholarships to several students.
People cheered when Aaron arrived for the ceremony where students, teachers and big baseball names honored him on his birthday. Even former President Bill Clinton sent a video message.
Mets sale falls through
ORLANDO, Fla. — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says talks have ended over the proposed sale of a controlling share of the New York Mets from the families of Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz to hedge fund manager Steven Cohen.
The Mets said Dec. 4 the contemplated deal between Sterling Partners and Cohen would have allowed 83-year-old Fred Wilpon to remain as controlling owner and chief executive officer for five years. His son Jeff would remain as chief operating officer.
Dodgers, Muncy agree to $26 million deal
LOS ANGELES — Infielder Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract Thursday and avoided salary arbitration.
Muncy gets a $4.5 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball, and salaries of $1 million this year, $7.5 million in 2021 and $11.5 million in 2022.