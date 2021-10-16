Lance Brownlee prides himself on being ready.
The senior quarterback, who has seen time at safety and on special teams this season, keeps himself mentally in tune with what's going on in the game so when his number is called he's ready.
With less than two minutes left to go in the game, Brownlee's number was called to lead Erskine on a game-winning drive. He succeeded, diving head first into the end zone from two yards out to seal a 24-19 victory against Bluefield State on Saturday.
"I just took what they were giving me," Brownlee said. "(Bluefield State) was dropping into coverage and I just took off. When I got close to the goal line, I said a prayer and I went for it."
Brownlee, who took over for Bryce Jeffcoat at the beginning of second half, tallied two clutch rushing touchdowns in the win. Erskine head coach Shap Boyd said he wasn't surprised that Brownlee was able to step in at that time citing his athletic ability along with his football IQ.
"He's a good athlete," Boyd said. "You saw him get knocked around and spun, stayed on his feet and kept going. He's got some willpower and he's got a little something to him."
In the second half, Erskine's defense began to slow down the Bluefield State running attack. Bluefield State finished the game with 175 yards on the ground. Though Bluefield State nearly tallied 200 yards, The Flying Fleet forced its way into the backfield, as Bluefield State lost 46 total yards.
By having success in slowing Bluefield State's shifty running backs, Erskine recorded three stops on the goal line, one of which set up the game-winning drive for Brownlee and the offense.
"I think upfront they were doing some good stuff by getting to the quarterback and applying pressure," Boyd said. "They did a really good job of containing the run and it was really a collective effort."
The Flying Fleet will be back at J.W. Babb Stadium on Oct. 23 as Erskine will host Allen University.
"We've been talking about 60 minutes of effort and tonight's win was exactly that," Boyd said. "It's good to see some of the things we've been working on, work."
GAME SUMMARY
Bluefield State 0 6 7 6 — 19
Erskine 3 7 0 14 — 24
FIRST QUARTER
E —Dylan Beauford 27 FG
SECOND QUARTER
E — Senika McKie 5 pass from Bryce Jeffcoat (Beauford kick)
B — Kishion Grandberry 14 run (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
B — Kentavious Jefferson 28 pass from J'Rell Joseph (Carson Crossman kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
B — Jefferson 2 pass from Joseph (kick failed)
E — Lance Brownlee 4 run (Beauford kick)
E — Brownlee 24 run (Beauford kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Kevon Catoe 22-98, Lance Brownlee 7-61, Dearius Hazel 4-14, Bryce Jeffcoat 1-10. B: Kentavious Jefferson 15-144, Markaden Bryant 5-14, Berkarion Black 1-11, OJ Gibbs-Washington 1-5, Jordan Slocm 7-1, J'Rell Joseph 12-0.
Passing — E: Bryce Jeffcoat 13-28-77-1-2, Lance Brownlee 7-9-60-0-0, Kevon Catoe 1-1-2-0-0. B: J'Rell Joseph 27-42-212-2-0, Carson Deeb 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving — E: Senika McKie 12-110, Kevon Catoe 4-22, DeVante Roberson 2-4, Bryce Jeffcoat 1-2, Javian Bellamy 2-1. B: Kentavious Jefferson 10-53, OJ Gibbs-Washington 4-52, Berkarion Black 5-49, Nuccio Lisitano 4-30, Perry Wilder 2-27, Markaden Bryant 1-1, Kishion Grandberry 1-0.
Records: Erskine (2-5), Bluefield State (4-2).
Next game: 4 p.m. Saturday, Allen University at Erskine College