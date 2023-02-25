Dax Seaborn is heading to his kitchen to get a snack. He gets his food and takes off to his room. Before he gets too far, he’s taken down by his brother Bryce and a match ensues.
That’s a common occurrence in the Seaborn house between the three Seaborn brothers and, at times, even their father Chris. The trio, even though there are a couple of years and several weight classes between them, are constantly working on their technique.
Who better to work against than each other?
“It’s just funny,” Bryce said. “You go into the kitchen to grab yourself a snack, then the next thing you know, you’re getting taken down You just have to keep your guard up at all times. At any point in time, if wrestling breaks out, everyone is probably coming in to get involved.”
The golden rule is to stop whenever their mother Misty Seaborn says to stop. Other than that, get out of a jam.
“It’s awesome. You never know when someone is going to shoot on you in the house just walking around,” Dax said.
Dax is a junior and Bryce is a freshman on the Greenwood wrestling team. They are two of the five male Eagles to qualify for the 4A individual state championships in Anderson on Saturday.
After every meet, Dax, Bryce and Chris all stay up and run through the brother’s matches, breaking down the good and bad. Despite being roughly 40 pounds apart, the pair will still work through the different critiques with each other, working to improve at home as well as at practice.
“It’s almost like extra coaching,” Bryce said. “You see someone that understands you really well, you grew up with them you’re entire life. They know how you think, what you can do and what you can pull off. He says one thing and I immediately know what he’s talking about. We do that all the time. We critique each other and talk about what we could have done better. It just helps.”
Dax won the 195-pound class a year ago, while Bryce was the 145-pound champion in middle school a year ago. Now, they’re both competing in this weekend’s individual state championships.
“It’s exciting,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. “Having two brothers that are both capable of winning a state championship is exciting to see where our program is going.”
After finishing his sophomore season with a 46-8 record, Dax was named a team captain and has improved, recording a 39-5 before the start of the individual tournament.
“He knows, when he walks out there, that he is the best one out there,” Bryce said. “Last year, he won it and he was super excited. This year, he expects to dominate and expects to win. As he should, being the reigning champ.”
Bryce was undefeated in his 24 matches a year ago, but had a delayed start to his season, because of an ankle injury he sustained during football. Despite the delay, the freshman never stopped working, making sure his other leg and upper body were ready for the moment he was cleared to return.
“It was really impressive to watch his dedication,” Dax said. “He was in the pool, doing PT, monitored his diet and stayed under 152 pounds with the injury, not being able to do the amount of cardio that he would have liked.”
Bryce finished as an All-Lakelands champion this year and finished with a 28-3 record before the start of the individual tournament.
