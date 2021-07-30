When the sixth grade All-Around Ballers team lifted the NTBA National Championship trophy in Myrtle Beach, it was more than just being crowned champions.
It was the realization of a more than eight-year mission that began with team co-directors Gary Davis and Walter Donald. Their goal was to create a successful AAU basketball program in Greenwood.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about the kids,” Davis said. “The brand is bigger than Gary Davis. It’s about these kids and the success of these kids.”
The success of the program was on display in 2020 as the sixth grade AAU team was crowned national champions, and the fifth grade team advanced to the final four in the national tournament. For co-coaches Sam Pinckney and Sammy Head, it was the third trip to the national championship.
En route to the finals, the team faced competition from all across the country including teams from Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
“It was strictly business,” Pickney said. “After the first game, we saw the boys and they were all dialed in and they were very intense.”
The sixth grade team lost one game during the tournament and after that loss Head said that the team had to overcome adversity to get to the championship game. When the clock hit zero, Head said that he was so happy for their players who became the first team in program history to accomplish this feat.
“It made me so happy to see these kids smile,” Head said. “It was like it was they got a surprise party for their birthday. They couldn’t believe they did it, because they know how hard it is to be done.”
For Terrance White and Quan Starks, co-coaches of the fifth grade team, the experience of going to the national tournament was a major milestone. White said that it was the first year that the team played together and for them to make it as far as they did was “amazing to watch.”
“It was (such) a surreal moment,” White said. “As you look back and saw all of the the work that they put in and then what happened this season, its something that you can’t take away from them. For their first year playing, they made a hug step.”
Regardless of the accolades, Davis and Donald summed it up best; it all comes back to “family” for their organization.
“The boys were brothers,” Starks said. “They learned what a brotherhood is and if you have a brotherhood in an organization, it can really build something.”