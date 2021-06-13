PARIS — Talented and tenacious as they come, Novak Djokovic was not about to concede a thing after dropping the first two sets of the French Open final against his younger, fresher foe, Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Djokovic looked diminished and depleted at the outset Sunday. By the end, he was at his imperious best.
The top-seeded Djokovic came all the way back to beat the fifth-seeded Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 for his second championship at Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam title overall.
Krejcikova impresses in French Open final
PARIS — Thinking of her late coach the whole time, Barbora Krejcikova went from unseeded player to Grand Slam champion at a French Open full of surprises.
Krejcikova beat 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday to win the title in just her fifth major tournament as a singles player.
Higgo gets first win in PGA Tour event
RIDGELAND — Garrick Higgo won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree for his first career victory on the PGA Tour, taking the tournament after leader Chesson Hadley squandered a two-shot lead with bogeys on his final three holes.
Higgo a closed with a 3-under 68 charged by an eagle on the par-5 12th hole and a birdie on the 14th to reach 11-under, the winning score.
Kelly defends title in senior tournament
MADISON, Wis. — Jerry Kelly successfully defended his title in his hometown American Insurance Championship, closing with a 6-under 66 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez.
The 54-year-old Kelly finished at 14-under 202 at University Ridge for his eighth PGA Tour Champions victory.
Bucks tie series; Irving sprains ankle
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton finally are getting a little more help, while Kevin Durant keeps seeing his superstar cohorts get hurt.
Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their series with Brooklyn, which lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.
Ericsson, O’Ward win Detroit IndyCar races
DETROIT — Chip Ganassi tells anyone who will listen that “I like winners” whenever one of his drivers takes the checkered flag. So when Marcus Ericsson was hired, he worried the team owner would see his long losing streak and question the pick.
Ericsson fixed that problem Saturday by scoring his first IndyCar victory in the action-packed opener of the doubleheader at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.
In Sunday’s finale, Pato O’Ward became IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the fieldon a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden.
Busch gets 99th win in Xfinity Series race
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch has often said he would stop racing in the Xfinity Series when he reached 100 wins. With one to go, he is waffling a bit on that.
Busch got career victory No. 99 on Saturday in Texas, where he stayed ahead of Justin Allgaier through two late restarts with pushes from series points leader Austin Cindric, the last going into a green-white overtime finish.
Eriksen resuscitated after cardiac arrest
COPENHAGEN — Denmark’s team doctor said Sunday that Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship.
Eriksen, hospitalized in stable condition, collapsed because of cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness.
Matilda Castren wins
LPGA Tour event
DALY CITY, Calif. — Matilda Castren became the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history Sunday in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, pulling away on the front-nine at foggy Lake Merced and holding off Min Lee by two strokes.