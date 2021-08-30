Saluda’s home football game against Ninety Six, scheduled for Friday, was canceled because of a COVID-related situation within the Tigers’ program, Saluda coach Stewart Young said Monday.
“We talk about handling adversity all the time,” Young said. “This is another situation we will have to handle. I’m confident our guys will handle it well.”
The Tigers are 2-0 on the season as they picked up wins against Strom Thurmond and Ridge Spring-Monetta. Saluda was scheduled to play Ninety Six for its third non-region matchup on Friday.
Friday’s matchup is the latest in a wave of cancellations and postponements linked to COVID-19 cases in schools across the state. Earlier Monday, Clinton High School announced it was canceling its varsity and junior varsity games against Newberry this week because of COVID protocols and was uncertain whether the games would be rescheduled. And last week, McCormick had to pull out of its game against Aiken.
Ninety Six, which is 1-1 on the season, defeated Ware Shoals 48-6 on Friday. Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said that his team is “in limbo” as the Wildcats look for a new opponent for Friday.
“Stewart and I go way back, we played ball together at (Presbyterian), but when I saw his number pop up, I said ‘oh crap here we go,’” Owings said. “He said ‘we can’t play Friday night.’ They have a few guys that tested positive and they’re shutting down. We had guys that were positive before and we played, but every district is different. We both hate it. I just hope this doesn’t become a domino effect and we end up losing more games.”
Owings said he hopes to have an opponent for this Friday by Tuesday morning.
“We’re just practicing (on Monday) and sending the kids home about 30 minutes early. Hopefully, we’ll have something set in stone by tonight or tomorrow morning and already be trading film,” Owings said. “I already have a couple feelers, just waiting on confirmation. I talked with my AD about it, and if we have to take a long road trip, then we will. We just need game experience. ... We’re in limbo and we’re just waiting like a ton of other schools are too.”
According to a statement released by Saluda High School Athletic Director Jeanette Ergle Wilder, the Tigers are scheduled to play Midland Valley on Sept. 10.