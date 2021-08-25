A Dutch Fork High School football player who recently received his first Division 1 college football scholarship offer from Presbyterian died after collapsing at practice Tuesday, officials said.
Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of death.
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Jack Alkhatib, 17, of Irmo died at Prisma Health-Parkridge.
The Dutch Fork Football Twitter account posted: "The pain we all feel is immeasurable. Please keep our team, our Dutch Fork family, and especially the family of our @AlkhatibJack lifted in prayers. There is a tribute memorial on our football field. Psalm 34:18 We love you Jack #FoxForever."
Rutherford said in a statement, “We are working with SLED and Richland County Sheriff Department to fully investigate this matter. Our thoughts are with his family, the Dutch Fork High School family, and the Lexington-Richland 5 family."
Dutch Fork has won five straight state titles. Alkhatib, a senior, was a 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman with the Silver Foxes.
“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the death of a Dutch Fork High School student who passed away Tuesday after collapsing at football practice,” Lexington Richland School District 5 said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “The death of any youth in our community is a tragedy for all. At this difficult time, we turn our attention to supporting the family.”
Alkhatib was a National Honor Society student with a 3.8 grade-point average, according to his Twitter profile.
Alkhatib previously posted a personal statement on his ncsasports.org recruiting website profile page: "I’m driven by both my academic and my athletic aspirations," he posted. "As a teammate I bring a team first mentality. I separate myself from other athletes with my emphasis on technique and focusing on fine details. I will always carry a degree of respect on and off the field. My coaches have instilled a hard working and resilient mindset in me."
He also posted: "I aspire to be not only a great student-athlete but also a great role model for my peers in whatever it may be."
Jack's mother, Kelly Hewins Alkhatib, posted Wednesday on Twitter: "My heart is devastated. I am numb yet ache everywhere. I love the boys of DF Football. Let Jack’s light shine through you all. He’s our angel now. My love to all you boys, now and forever."