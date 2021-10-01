Greenwood High School's varsity football region game, scheduled for Friday night at Laurens, was canceled because of COVID-related issues within the Raiders' program, Eagles coach Chris Liner said.
Liner said, at this point, there is no makeup date as the teams will not play the game, according to South Carolina High School League rules. This is the Eagles' first cancelation of the season as the team came off of a bye week last week.
"Right now we just have to turn around an prepare for next week," Greenwood Athletic Director Sparky Hudson said. "In the past, the high school has extended the season and there is a chance that the season could be extended a week or two to try and see if there is a makeup date available."
Hudson said the region has a "COVID criteria" in place for games that have been canceled. Since the SCHSL does not consider a game that has been canceled because of COVID-19 to be a forfeit, the criteria acts as a way to settle seeding within the region between two teams that had region games canceled.
"Obviously, we do not want to settle the game through the criteria," Hudson said. "We want to settle it on the field. (Laurens District 55 Athletic Director) Tommy Spires and I are going to do everything we can to have a makeup date."
Greenwood is 4-1 overall and is scheduled to play its next region game against Greer on Oct. 8. Laurens is 2-3 on the season and is scheduled to play its first region game of the season against Greenville on Oct. 8.