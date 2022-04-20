Longtime Lander women’s assistant basketball coach DeCole Shoemate Robertson has signed on to become the assistant coach at Coastal Carolina.
According to multiple sources, Shoemate Robertson will join Lander former head women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson.
“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Shoemate Robertson said. “ … When I got the call from Kevin (Pederson), it was just a whirlwind of emotions of excitement and overwhelming gratefulness. It was one of those things where we always talked about this opportunity and talked about this move.”
Shoemate Robertson spent 11 seasons as the Bearcats’ assistant coach. During that span, Lander made the NCAA Tournament nine times, advancing to the Elite 8 in 2012 and the Final Four in 2021.
She was also a part of the 2016 and 2020 Peach Belt Conference tournament championship teams.
“I could not be more excited to have her join us here at Coastal Carolina,” Pederson said. “As most people know, she’s the first player I ever signed to an athletic scholarship. She’s been with me as an assistant coach for the last 11 years. We’ve enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in a large part of that is because of her hard work, passion, energy and just the type of person she is.”
In her two years as a player under Pederson, Shoemate Robertson ranks No. 10 in Anderson program history with a 12.7 scoring average. After the stint with the Trojans, she became a volunteer coach at Lander from 2006 until 2008.
Shoemate Robertson then became the women’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Brewton-Parker College, before returning to the Bearcats in 2011.
It’s this experience as a player and coach that Pederson said he’ll rely on as they begin to implement their systems.
“It means a lot to me to get to this level and you get to put a larger staff together,” Pederson said. “(Shoemate Robertson) and I have been doing this two-man show for a long time. … With DeCole coming in, we’ve had a staff who are great people, they’re going to do a fantastic job, but they don’t know the system yet. So it’s really nice to have one person who knows the system because now it’s two people teaching versus just one person.”
Shoemate Robertson said that her favorite memory with the Bearcats is defeating North Georgia on their home floor to advance to the Elite 8.
“It was something that I had helped build from the bottom up and for me, that was one of the most rewarding things,” Shoemate Robertson said. “ … I think that’s why I’m so excited for this opportunity because I know how to build it now. It’s exciting because we know what it takes (to get there).”