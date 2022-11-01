Up and down, up and down.
That was Cameron Dorn’s Friday at Riegel Stadium.
He had one goal on Friday — break the world record for most step-ups in an 8-hour window. Not only did Dorn hit the 8,898 step-ups needed to break the record, he smashed it, finishing with 11,642 step-ups to set his third world record.
“It was a perfect day. Mission accomplished,” Dorn said. “Having the band out here, the whole high school and everyone coming out and supporting me, it made my job a lot easier. It’s nice to bring a world record to Ware Shoals.”
Dorn graduated from Ware Shoals in 2006. Since then, he’s seen the world, racing and climbing his way around the world. In 2014, Dorn broke two world records, smashing the 12 and 24-hour records for burpees.
Throughout this travels, Dorn climbed mountains in Canada and in Asia, working his way along the Karakoram range in Pakistan. That’s when he started his training for his third world record.
“I believe life is short, and if something is on your mind, you have to act on it,” Dorn said. “That’s why it was step-up to the challenge. I felt a calling to do it, and there were four organizations we could help support along the way. Another thing, there’s never been a world record in this small town, and now we have one. We brought it home instead of acting on it.”
The attempt was intense, but one thing that kept Dorn going was the people that were there supporting him, as various people from the community came by to support him. Along with the community, Ware Shoals High School came out to give its support, including the band and cheerleading team on the field at Riegel Stadium.
Behind Dorn’s attempt was a bench that students could join along to do their own step-ups. Terry Taylor finished with 500 step-ups on the day, while Eli Morse finished with 400. Both were inspired by Dorn, who said that is his biggest goal for the world record attempts.
“If those kids run an 18-minute 5K, no one can say ‘it’s a small school,’ they can get a scholarship and go see the world from that,” Dorn said. “If I’m doing that, I’m living right. There was a kid that did 400 step-ups and other kid said ‘I can break that.’ That’s what I want to show from a small town. It’s something for us to hold onto and reach out. ... I just want to be that catalyst and that’s what this was all about.”
The other goal was to raise money for four charities, and with his world record, Dorn accomplished that goal. The Suitcase of Courage, Dorn’s company, donated $1,001 to the Ware Shoals School District and another $1,001 to ROAR. Brock Scott, the man who designed the Suitcase of Courage’s logo, donated another $1,000 to those organizations. Overall, the record attempt raised multiple thousands of dollars. The total has not yet been released.