Greenwood native Dylan Scott did not break a world record Saturday when he attempted to do as many burpee’s as he could in an hour.
He fell 25 short of the 879 mark, but what he did do was break through other obstacles in his life by pushing himself and his body to the limit.
But the journey for the former Lander cross country runner to world record challenger started with a question: What am I going to do next?
That question was answered back in December when Scott was stuck on his couch recovering from COVID-19.
“I [was] just kind of sitting there twiddling my thumbs honestly and I just started looking up world records and one of the first ones I looked up was the burpee’s world record,” Scott said.
A few weeks later, Scott filled in his application with Guinness and informed his local gym, The River Valley Club in Lebanon, New Hampshire, that he is going to attempt to break a world record.
World-record day
It’s 3 a.m. and Scott cannot go back to sleep. However, he knows he needs to conserve as much energy as possible, so rather than toss and turn or stare at the ceiling for the next few hours, he decides to throw on the “Real Time with Bill Mahar” podcast and then once he’s done listening, turns on the “NPR Politics” podcast.
Scott’s alarm blares at 6:45 a.m. to alert the former two-sport athlete at Ninety Six High School to get up and make himself breakfast. He decides on popcorn, an unusual choice for sure, but for those who know Scott and his dietary habits, it’s exactly what is expected from him.
He then makes the trip to the River Valley Club and arrives at the gym a little after 8 a.m., about an hour and a half before his attempt at the world record. Up until this point, Scott’s mind has been racing to make sure that everything was perfect for this occasion. From the judges to the livestream, everything had to be perfect for this moment.
Then he steps into the gym.
“I’m on the foam roller just getting my body worked out and I’m just killing time watching the CrossFit classes going on that morning,” Scott said. “Music-wise, it’s pretty intense at that point. Now that we’ve gotten to like 8, 8:30, when I’m only an hour out, I’m like, ‘okay, we can start amping it up.’”
After a quick discussion with the judges and some last minute preparations, it’s finally time for Scott to attempt to break the world record.
Scott’s strategy was simple, do as many reps as he can in 20 minutes and then repeat that process. Scott explained that an athlete who is shorter can complete more burpee’s than an athlete who is taller. For a guy who is 6-foot-2, Scott needed to rely on his cardio to compensate for his tall stature.
Scott tallied around 460 burpee’s in 30 minutes and at that point fatigue began to set in. About 10 minutes later, he realized that he will not be able to break the record.
“That’s the point where it turned from a world record attempt into a show of character,” Scott said. “I knew good and well, I’m not going to break this record today and I can just keep doing burpee’s for 20 minutes in front of everybody and fail, or I could just quit.
“There was no way I was going to quit. I was like, ‘I’m just gonna take this one on the chin and I know I’m not make it but we’re going to get all these reps in, because all that’s going to do is just build for the next shot at it.”
Fellow Greenwood native and world-record holder Cameron Dorn understands Scott’s mindset better than anyone. Dorn broke the 24-hour and 12-hour burpee records when he tallied 10,103 back in 2014.
Dorn said when he decided that breaking the record was going to be his mission, he had his sight set on eclipsing the 10,000-burpee’s mark, not the previous record of 7,684.
“I used the phrase, ‘clear the mechanism’ the mind is messy, and sometimes it’s noisy, and if you put the work in. Just let the body take over and don’t think, remove yourself from that space,” Dorn said. It’s almost like you’re in a completely different arena.”
Despite not being able to break the record Saturday, Scott is comforted by the reason he began this process: to push himself beyond his own limits.
“What I was trying to convey to people was where you’re sitting at might be a bad spot but pick something that scares you a little bit and go chase after it,” Scott said. “I don’t care if it’s education, I don’t care if it’s something you want to do with your family, or if it’s fitness, set it out there and go chase it.”