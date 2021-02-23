Lander women’s golf finishes 10th in Battle
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The Lander women’s golf team finished in 10th place at the 2021 Battle at Hilton Head Tuesday afternoon.
Carson Newman won after shooting 53-over-par for the tournament. Lander shot a team score of 90-over-par for the tournament.
Lander men’s golf wins Hurricane Invite
ALBANY, Ga. — The Lander men’s golf team finished first at the Hurricane Invitational for its first win of the year.
The Bearcats shot par on the second day of the tournament, finishing 1-over-par. Clayton State finished second shooting 5-over-par while host Georgia Southwestern finished third shooting 8-over-par.
LU women’s tennis falls to Lenoir-Rhyne
HICKORY, N.C. – The Lander women’s tennis team fought hard on the road at Lenoir-Rhyne, but ultimately fell 4-3 to the Bears.
Lander drops to 3-2 overall while Lenoir-Rhyne moves to 2-1 overall.
LU falls to Limestone in acrobatics meet
The Lander acrobatics & tumbling team faced No. 10 Limestone on Tuesday night, dropping a 269.955-210.955 meet at Finis Horne Arena.
Lander began the dual with a pair of 9-plus scores in the Pyramid Heat (9.80) and Toss Heat (9.85) of the Compulsory Event. Limestone tallied a total of 37.50 to take an eight-plus point advantage.
Third baseman Lamb signs with Atlanta
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker expects to approach key pinch-hit situations with renewed confidence this season as he looks at the Braves’ newly bolstered bench.
More depth was added on Tuesday when the Braves finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with third baseman Jake Lamb that is not guaranteed.
The signing adds another veteran bat to an already deep competition for bench spots in spring training.
Charleston Southern pauses athletics
Charleston Southern has paused all athletic activities for the week due to contact tracing and positive cases of COVID-19, ending the men’s basketball program’s long-shot chance of making the NCAA Tournament.
The pause will affect 11 teams, which can return to practice on Monday but can’t compete until next Thursday. The Buccaneers’ final men’s basketball regular-season game on Wednesday was canceled.
Pujols’ wife suggests he will retire
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols’ wife apparently disclosed that the Los Angeles Angels slugger intends to retire after the upcoming season, although she later amended her social media post to be less definitive.
The 41-year-old Pujols, a three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star, reported to spring training with the Angels on Monday.
In a post on her Instagram account later in the day, Deidre Pujols wrote: “Today is the first day of the last season of one of the most remarkable careers in sports!” Shortly afterward, she amended the statement with a parenthetical “based on his contract.”
Will Smith shooter to seek release
NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer for the man who fatally shot former NFL star Will Smith in 2016 said Tuesday that he’ll seek the man’s release on bond now that a Louisiana appeals court has officially vacated his manslaughter conviction by a non-unanimous jury.
Cardell Hayes has long insisted he fired in self-defense when he shot Smith during a confrontation following a traffic crash.