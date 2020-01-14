Braves’ stadium name now Truist Park
ATLANTA — Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, replacing SunTrust Park.
Atlanta announced the change Tuesday following SunTrust bank’s merger with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corp. The stadium in Cobb County, north of downtown Atlanta, opened in 2017.
Most new purple signs at the stadium are expected to be in place in time for the Braves’ home opener against Miami on April 3. SunTrust Park signs already have been removed.
Braves president Derek Schiller says he expects the new branding to endure for the “next 20-plus years.”
New WNBA deal hikes salaries
NEW YORK — The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that will allow top players to earn more than $500,000 while the average annual compensation will surpass six figures for the first time.
The contract, which begins this season and runs through 2027, will pay players an average of $130,000 and guarantees full salaries while on maternity leave. The collective bargaining agreement also provides enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements.
The deal was overwhelmingly approved by players and must still be ratified by owners. It calls for 50-50 revenue sharing starting in 2021, based on the league achieving revenue growth targets from broadcast agreements, marketing partnerships and licensing deals.
CFP title game had more viewers this year
LSU’s national championship game victory against Clemson drew nearly 26 million viewers to ESPN, up slightly from last year’s final.
ESPN said Tuesday that viewership for the three-game College Football Playoff increased 4% from last season, when Clemson beat Alabama in the championship.
The network’s championship game megacast, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews, drew 25.6 million viewers. Last year’s megacast had 25.3 million viewers. The ESPN-only audience was also up over last year, from 24.3 million to 25 million.
Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, led No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory Monday night in New Orleans. The game was 28-25 in the third quarter before LSU surged and put away the title early in the fourth quarter.
Phillies cut outfielder Herrera
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have cut outfielder Odubel Herrera and claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers.
Herrera was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for Martini. Herrera was suspended last season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy following his arrest at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on domestic assault charges.
The charges against Herrera were dismissed, but the 2016 All-Star remained on the suspended list.
Antonio Gates retires after 16-year career
Antonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday.
Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end in league history.
Gates, who did not play this season, will join the Chargers front office as a legends ambassador. He is the franchise leader in receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and touchdowns. His 220 regular-season games are second. He had eight seasons when he had eight or more touchdowns and 21 multi-TD games.
European Tour gets tougher on slow play
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The European Tour stepped up its attack on slow play by announcing that players will be given an immediate one-shot penalty if they exceed time limits for taking shots on two occasions in the same tournament.
The initial plan was to apply the penalty for two so-called “bad times” within the same round, but that has been changed as tour officials get tougher on what they believe is the biggest problem in the game.
There also will be increased fines for players who are regularly timed by officials.
The changes were announced on Tuesday, two days before the start of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, one of the main tournaments on the European Tour schedule.