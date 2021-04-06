Braves acquire Arcia from Brewers
MILWAUKEE — The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.
Arcia had been the Brewers’ starting shortstop from 2018-20, but was expected to split time between shortstop and third base this year in more of a utility role.
Orgeron gives statement on Guice complaint
LSU coach Ed Orgeron maintained in a statement provided to state lawmakers Tuesday that he does not recall speaking with an elderly female security worker who said then-Tigers running back Derrius Guice made offensive sexual advances toward her during an event she was working in 2017.
Orgeron said he recalls only a brief phone conversation with a man who spoke on behalf of the woman, Gloria Scott, and that he was told soon after that LSU athletics administrators and lawyers were handling the matter.
Padres’ Tatis to avoid shoulder surgery
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. should be able to avoid surgery on his left shoulder, the team said a day after he slightly dislocated it taking a hard swing.
An MRI on Tuesday showed a slight labral tear and the Padres put the electrifying 22-year-old on the 10-day injured list. General manager A.J. Preller said the club wasn’t ruling out anything, including Tatis’ possible return when he’s eligible.
Rangers trade Odor to Yankees
NEW YORK — Infielder Rougned Odor was traded Tuesday from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees for minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers.
The 27-year-old Odor did not make the Rangers’ opening day roster and was designated for assignment on April 1. He is a left-handed hitter, and the Yankees have a mostly right-handed lineup.
Odor is a second baseman but also played third at spring training.
Rays’ Kiermaier placed on injured list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain.
The team announced the move prior to Tuesday night’s game at Boston. The defensive whiz experienced tightness in his leg Monday night before being removed from the lineup during the third inning of an 11-2 loss to the Red Sox.
Infielder Kevin Padlo was recalled from the taxi squad to replace Kiermaier.
Texas Tech taps Adams as men’s hoops coach
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s search for its new basketball coach didn’t take long, and didn’t have to go far.
Mark Adams, the Texas Tech graduate who was born about 40 miles from the Lubbock campus and spent the past five seasons as a Red Raiders assistant, was introduced Tuesday night as their head coach.
Adams got his dream job at his alma mater in replacing Chris Beard after his departure last Thursday to become the new coach at his alma mater, Big 12 rival Texas.
Lakers sign McLemore for rest of season
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Ben McLemore for the rest of the season Tuesday.
The defending NBA champions put the eight-year veteran in their final open roster spot, hoping to improve their poor 3-point shooting performances as they prepare for their push toward the postseason.
Los Angeles also picked up center Andre Drummond last week.