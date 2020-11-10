Greenwood High alum Brandon Henderson spent last spring in Green Bay, Wisconsin, prepping for his first professional football season with the Green Bay Blizzard of the Indoor Football League.
But when it was time to start playing, the coronavirus pandemic closed in on the country. Like every other pro sports season, Henderson’s season was put on hold.
“The whole world was going through it,” Henderson said. “It hurt because I wanted to play. But every league and every team in the world was going through the same thing.”
This spring, Henderson will be back in training camp for the Blizzard. He re-signed with the club last week.
Henderson said he’s looking forward to getting started. This season will be the first time in his career that he’s had the same defensive line coach for two straight years.
“My playing career I’ve never been with a D-line coach for two different years in a row,” Henderson said. “But going back up to Green Bay it will be the first time in my career that I’m with the D-line for a whole season. They have a coach that I’m pretty comfortable with.”
Henderson’s past football career has been a winding path. He went from Greenwood High to Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he was cut twice from the roster.
A transfer to Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Georgia, revitalized his college career, and Henderson received some recruiting interest from schools such as Georgia and Alabama during his time with the Bulldogs.
Henderson finished his college football career as a defensive lineman at East Carolina. He played arena football with the New York Streets before joining Green Bay.